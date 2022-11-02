Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market News

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 60 points.

The BSE Sensex climbed 375 points to 61,121, while the Nifty50 rose 133 points to 18,145 and formed Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears about future market trend.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,083, followed by 18,056 and 18,011. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,171 followed by 18,198 and 18,243.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks closed lower for a second straight session on Tuesday after data indicating that the labour market remained on solid ground dimmed hopes the Federal Reserve might have enough reason to begin reducing the size of its interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.75 points, or 0.24 percent, to 32,653.2, the S&P 500 lost 15.88 points, or 0.41 percent, to 3,856.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 97.30 points, or 0.89 percent, to 10,890.85.

Asian Markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Wednesday as investors brace for another likely 75-basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.11 percent and the Topix was 0.11 percent higher. The Kospi

in South Korea lost 0.19 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.15 percent higher, bucking the trend in the region. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was about flat.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 60 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,195 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Manufacturing PMI edges up to 55.3 in October

India's manufacturing sector activity gained some momentum in October, while price pressures remained contained. According to the S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' Index, India's manufacturing PMI rose to 55.3 from 55.1 in September, data released on November 1 showed.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while a sub-50 print is a sign of contraction. This is the 16th consecutive 50-plus print for the manufacturing PMI.

“The Indian manufacturing industry again showed signs of resilience in October, with factory orders and production rising strongly despite losing growth momentum,” Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said. "Manufacturers continued to loosen the purse strings as they expect demand buoyancy to be sustained in coming months.”

The rise in the headline PMI number largely reflected stronger increases in employment and stocks of purchases, S&P said.

US job openings jump in September; raw material prices fall in October

U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in September, suggesting demand for labor remained strong, which could temper financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve would dial back its aggressive interest rate increases in December.

With roughly 1.9 job openings for every unemployed worker at the end of September, wage growth could remain elevated. But the Fed's fight against inflation received a major boost from an Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday showing raw materials prices fell for the first time in 28 months in October.

Oil climbs on demand hopes after big drawdown in US crude stocks

Oil prices rose in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in US crude stockpiles, suggesting demand is holding up despite steep interest rate hikes dampening global growth.

Brent crude futures picked up 17 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $94.82 a barrel at 0014 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $88.63 a barrel.

UK manufacturing shrinks at fastest rate since mid-2020 - PMI

British manufacturing last month suffered its biggest contraction since the depths of the first Covid-19 lockdown in May 2020, with optimism draining fast, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The final S&P Global UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for October fell to 46.2 from 48.4 in September. While the October figure was revised up from an initial "flash" reading of 45.8, it still marked a 29-month low.

Factory output weakens on widespread slowdown, China COVID curbs

Global factory output weakened in October as widespread recession fears, high inflation and China's zero-COVID policy hurt demand, business surveys showed on Tuesday, adding to persistent supply disruptions and darkening recovery prospects.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday that its manufacturing PMI fell to 50.2 in October from 50.9 in September. A reading above 50 signals expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9 percent of the US economy.

Results on November 2

M&M Financial Services, Adani Transmission, Dalmia Bharat, EIH, GATI, Gravita India, JK Paper, Kajaria Ceramics, KSB, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, MTAR Technologies, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Redington, SIS, and Triveni Turbine will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on November 2.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 2,609.94 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 730.14 crore on November 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Punjab National Bank under its F&O ban list for November 2. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies