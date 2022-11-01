Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market News

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 63 points.

The BSE Sensex closed above the psychological 60,000 mark, surging 787 points to 60,747 while the Nifty50 jumped 225 points to 18,012 and formed a bullish candle on daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,931 followed by 17,902 and 17,855. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,025 followed by 18,054 and 18,101.

US Markets

US stocks lost ground on Monday, with the major indexes closing out a strong month of gains on a weaker foot, as investor focus turned to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.85 points, or 0.39%, to 32,732.95, the S&P 500 lost 29.08 points, or 0.75%, to 3,871.98 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 114.31 points, or 1.03%, to 10,988.15.

Asian Markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific are set to inch higher on Tuesday ahead of Australia’s central bank decision and the results of a private survey on Chinese factory activity. The Fed’s meeting also begins on Tuesday stateside.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.15% while the Topix also rose 0.23%.The Kospi in South Korea rose 0.28%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was fractionally lower as analysts expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, according a Reuters poll.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 63 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,124 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Fiscal deficit widens

The central government's fiscal deficit widened to Rs 6.20 lakh crore in April-September, accounting for 37.3 percent of the full-year target, data released on October 31 by the Controller General of Accounts showed.

The fiscal deficit for April-September 2021 had accounted for 35 percent of the FY22 target. The fiscal deficit in the first half of the last financial year months was Rs 5.27 lakh crore. As such, the fiscal deficit in April-September of the current financial year is 17.65 percent higher on a year-on-year basis.

The Centre is targeting a fiscal deficit of Rs 16.61 lakh crore for FY23, or 6.4 percent of GDP.

Core sectors' growth quickens

India's eight core sectors grew 7.9 percent in September, quickening from an upwardly revised 4.1 percent in August, the commerce ministry said on October 31. Output in six of the eight core sectors grew in September. These sectors include coal, refinery products, electricity, fertilisers, cement and steel, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, production of coal rose 12 percent year-on-year in September, and electricity generation rose 11 percent, said the commerce ministry. Refinery products output rose 6.6 percent while fertilisers grew 11.8 percent in September from a year earlier.

Japan factory growth hits 21-month low

Japan's manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in 21 months in October on marked declines in output and overall new orders, as exports were partly hurt by worsening conditions in China and South Korea.

The data suggested the outlook for manufacturers at home and trade activity in the broader region was uncertain, posing a headache for Japanese policymakers as they brace for a potential global recession due to monetary tightening around the world.

The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a seasonally adjusted 50.7 in October from September's 50.8 final.

Auto industry to grow 8% next fiscal, Maruti expects to toe the line

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on October 28 reported a massive 334 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September FY23 (Q2FY23) on a low base.

Discussing the results, Maruti's RC Bharghava said in an interview with CNBC-TV18: "Higher commodity prices and chip shortage concerns had impacted earnings in the year-ago period. We expect the problems to continue for another two months and haven't been able to produce as much as the demand was there."

He added that the back orders have gone up and that there is scope for improvement. Also, the automotive industry is expected to grow at eight percent in the next fiscal and Maruti will attempt to be in line with the growth of the industry, Bhargava said.

Results on November 1

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Tech Mahindra, UPL, Punjab National Bank, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Karnataka Bank, LIC Housing Finance, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, CMS Info Systems, Dhanuka Agritech, JK Tyre & Industries, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Macrotech Developers, Tata Investment Corporation, Varun Beverages, Voltas, and Whirlpool of India will be in focus ahead of September FY23 quarter earnings on November 1.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 4,178.61 crore whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,107.10 crore on October 31, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

South Korea's exports post worst fall in 26 months

South Korea's exports in October suffered their fastest decline in more than two years and missed expectations as shipments to neighbouring China tumbled, government data showed on Tuesday. Exports by Asia's fourth-largest economy fell 5.7% from a year earlier to $52.48 billion in October, posting their biggest percentage fall since August 2020 and missing a median 3.0% loss tipped in a Reuters survey.

South Korea also marked its first annual decline in exports since October 2020. Imports, though, jumped 9.9% to $59.18 billion, against a 6.9% gain expected in the Reuters poll. The country posted a trade deficit of $6.70 billion in October as a result, bigger than a shortfall of $3.78 billion in September and the seventh consecutive month of imports outweighing exports.

