Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the green today as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 193 points.

The BSE Sensex climbed over 200 points to 59,960, while the Nifty50 jumped 50 points to 17,787 and formed small bodied bullish candle on the daily charts at the close on Friday.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is at 17,739, followed by 17,712 and 17,668. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,827 followed by 17,854 and 17,898.

We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

A robust, broad-based rally sent the Wall Street to a sharply higher close on Friday as encouraging economic data and a sunnier earnings outlook fueled investor risk appetite ahead of next week's much-anticipated two-day policy meeting of the Federal Reserve.

All major US indices ended the session up about 2.5 percent or more, with the S&P and the Nasdaq notching their second straight weekly gains. The blue-chip Dow posted its fourth consecutive Friday-to-Friday advance and its biggest weekly percentage gain since May.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 828.52 points, or 2.59 percent, to 32,861.8, the S&P 500 gained 93.76 points, or 2.46 percent, to 3,901.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 309.78 points, or 2.87 percent, to 11,102.45.

Asian Markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose on Monday ahead of China’s factory activity data that’s slated to be released, and as markets look ahead to the US Fed meeting later this week.

The Nikkei 225 rose 1.32 percent in early trade, and the Topix gained around 1 percent. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.59 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 also added 1 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.3 percent.

SGX Nifty

RBI increases interest rate on floating rate bonds to 7.69%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 28 announced a 231 basis point higher rate of interest on the government's Floating Rate Bond (FRB), 2034, at 7.69 percent per annum. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. This interest rate will be applicable for the half-year period from October 30, 2022 to April 29, 2023.

"It may be recalled that FRB, 2034 will carry a coupon, which will have a base rate equivalent to the average of the Weighted Average Yield (WAY) of last three auctions of 182 Day T-Bills, plus a fixed spread (0.98 percent)," the central bank said in a release.

Rise in US consumer spending beats expectations; wage inflation slows

US consumer spending rose more than expected in September while underlying inflation pressures continued to bubble, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to hike interest rates by another three-quarters of a percentage point next week.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, rose 0.6 percent last month, the Commerce Department said. Data for August was revised higher to show spending increasing 0.6 percent instead of 0.4 percent as previously reported.

Japan September factory output falls 1.6% in September from the previous month

Japan's factory output fell 1.6 percent in September from the previous month, government data showed on Monday, slightly more than the median market forecast for a 1.0 percent decline. Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expect output to fall 0.4 percent in October and rise 0.8% in November, the data also showed.

FPIs slow down selloff, pulling out Rs 1,586 crore from equities in October

After withdrawing over Rs 7,600 crore last month, foreign investors have slowed down the pace of equity selling in India in October so far, as they pulled out Rs 1,586 crore from capital markets. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers of Rs 51,200 crore in August.

According to the data from the depositories, FPIs withdrew Rs 1,586 crore from equities in October (till 28). The one trading session is left for the month.

India's forex reserves fall to two-year low at $524.52 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves fell for the week ending October 21 as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues to protect the rupee from falling further. The RBI's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday that the forex reserves of the country fell by $3.85 billion to $524.52 billion in the week ended October 21.

Results on October 31

Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, 3i Infotech, Castrol India, LT Foods, Data Patterns (India), Equitas Small Finance Bank, Fino Payments Bank, GHCL, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Music Broadcast, Saregama India, Swaraj Engines, Timken India, and VST Tillers Tractors will be in focus ahead of September FY23 quarter earnings on October 31.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,568.75 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 613.37 crore on October 28, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

