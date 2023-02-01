 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens on Budget day

Sandip Das
Feb 01, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

Budget day Stock Market News: The market is likely to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 130 points on the back of positive macro fundamentals and growing interest over the upcoming Budget announcements

The Union Budget on February 1 will test the government’s resolve to stay fiscally prudent as expectations of lower taxes, wider social security net and further boost to production gather steam before national elections.

The market is expected to kick off the day in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 102 points.

The BSE Sensex gained 50 points to 59,550, while the Nifty50 inched up 13 points at 17,662 on Tuesday and formed a bearish candle with a long lower shadow on the daily charts hinting at buying binge at lower levels. The index has taken support at 17,550, the 200 DEMA (daily exponential moving average).

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is seen at 17,569, followed by 17,523, and 17,447. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for will be 17,721, followed by 17,768 and 17,843.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: