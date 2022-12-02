 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Sandip Das
Dec 02, 2022 / 07:02 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the domestic equity benchmarks with a loss of 50 points.

The market is expected to open in the red on December 2 as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the domestic equity benchmarks with a loss of 50 points.

The BSE Sensex jumped 185 points to 63,284, while the Nifty50 rose 54 points to settle at 18,812 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing was lower than opening levels and there was profit booking at higher levels.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,784, followed by 18,758 & 18,717. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,868 followed by 18,894 and 18,935.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street ended mixed on Thursday as a selloff in Salesforce weighed on the Dow, while traders digested US data that suggested the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes are working.