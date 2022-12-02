Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The market is expected to open in the red on December 2 as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the domestic equity benchmarks with a loss of 50 points.

The BSE Sensex jumped 185 points to 63,284, while the Nifty50 rose 54 points to settle at 18,812 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing was lower than opening levels and there was profit booking at higher levels.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,784, followed by 18,758 & 18,717. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,868 followed by 18,894 and 18,935.

US Markets

Wall Street ended mixed on Thursday as a selloff in Salesforce weighed on the Dow, while traders digested US data that suggested the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes are working.

Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.56 percent to 34,396.53 points, pulled lower by Salesforce. The S&P 500 declined 0.08 percent to end the session at 4,076.79 points. The Nasdaq gained 0.13 percent to 11,482.45 points, lifted by gains of over 1 percent each in Nvidia and Facebook-owner Meta Platforms. Asian Markets Markets in the Asia-Pacific fell while investors looked for clarity after China signaled slight easing of its stringent Covid restrictions. The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 1.48% and the Topix fell 1.7 percent. The Kospi in South Korea fell 0.97 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.55 percent. SGX Nifty Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 50 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,925 levels on the Singaporean exchange. Govt cuts windfall tax on locally produced crude oil and diesel exports The Central government on December 1 said that it has further cut windfall tax on locally produced crude oil and diesel exports. The tax on crude oil produced by firms such as state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has been reduced to Rs 4,900 per tonne from the existing Rs 10,200 per tonne, as per a government notification. In the fortnightly revision of windfall profit tax, the government also cut the rate on export of diesel to Rs 8 per litre from Rs 10.5 per litre. The levy includes Rs 1.5 per litre as road infrastructure cess. November GST collections at Rs 1.46 lakh crore, down 3.9% from October India collected Rs 1.46 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in November, the finance ministry said on December 1. At Rs 1.46 lakh crore, the GST collections for November are up 10.9 percent compared to the same month last year, but 3.9 percent lower from October. The gross GST collection was Rs 1.52 lakh crore in October 2022 and Rs 1.32 lakh crore in November 2021. Oil settles little changed after China eases COVID curbs, dollar dips Oil prices settled largely narrowly mixed on Thursday, retreating from an early rally built on dollar weakness and hopes for improved fuel demand in China after COVID-19 curbs were eased in two major Chinese cities. Brent Crude futures settled 9 cents lower at $86.88 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $81.22 a barrel, up 67 cents or 0.8%. Both benchmarks remain on target for their first weekly gains after three consecutive weeks of decline. SoftBank to sell 5% stake in Policybazaar via block deal tomorrow SoftBank is likely to sell a 5 percent stake in PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, via a block deal on December 2, CNBC Awaaz reported on December 1, citing sources. The stake that would be offloaded would be worth Rs 1,000 crore, the report said. The base price for the block deal is Rs 440 per share, the report added. Currently, SoftBank holds around a 10 percent stake in Policybazaar. Hence, post the deal, SoftBank will have a 5 percent stake in the company. FII and DII data Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 1,565.93 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,664.98 crore on December 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE. South Korea November inflation slows to 5.0%, lowest in 7 months South Korea's consumer prices rose 5.0% in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, marking the slowest pace since April and slightly missing market expectations. The November inflation rate compared with 5.7% in October and 5.1% tipped in a Reuters poll. The country's inflation rate has been falling since hitting a 24-year high of 6.3% in July as global energy prices eased and the economy slowed. Stocks under F&O ban on NSE The National Stock Exchange has retained Punjab National Bank, BHEL, Delta Corp and Indiabulls Housing Finance, under its F&O ban list for December 2. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit. With inputs from Reuters and other agencies

