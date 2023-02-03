 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Sandip Das
Feb 03, 2023 / 07:30 AM IST

Stock Market News: In the previous session, the BSE Sensex settled 224 points higher at 59,932, while the Nifty50 lost 6 points to close at 17,610

Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 65 points.

The market is expected to open in the green on February 3 as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 65 points.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex settled 224 points higher at 59,932, while the Nifty50 oscillated within the previous day’s range and closed 6 points lower at 17,610, forming bullish candle on the daily charts with upper & lower wicks as the closing was higher than opening levels.

As per the pivot charts, we have the key support level for the Nifty at 17,491, followed by 17,442, and 17,362. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,650, followed by 17,699 and 17,778.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: