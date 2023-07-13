Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The GIFT Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index

The market is likely to open flat today as the GIFT Nifty indicates a muted start for the broader index, with a loss of 11.5 points after opening the session at 19,553.5.

On July 12, the Sensex was down 223.94 points or 0.34% at 65,393.90, and the Nifty was down 55.10 points or 0.28% at 19,384.30.

The pivot point calculator suggests that the Nifty may get support at 19,362, followed by 19,328 and 19,272, whereas in the case of an upside, 19,474 can be a key resistance area followed by 19,508 and 19,564.

GIFT Nifty

The GIFT Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index with a loss of 11.5 points on Thursday. The futures stood at 19,553.5.

US Markets

Wall Street stocks advanced Wednesday following a surprisingly benign US inflation report that raised hopes the Federal Reserve will soon end its monetary tightening campaign.

The consumer price index, a key inflation gauge, rose 3.0 percent from a year ago last month, the smallest increase since March 2021 and down from May's reading as well.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.3 percent to 34,347.43.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to 4,472.16, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.2 percent to 13,918.96.

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose on Thursday after the U.S. inflation rate for June came in lower than expected at 3%, the smallest increase in two years.

The figure was lower than the 3.1% expected by economists polled by Dow Jones.

Month over month, the inflation rate rose 0.2%, less than forecast. Core CPI — which strips out volatile food and energy prices — also rose less than expected.

In Asia, South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.81% and the Kosdaq saw a 1.27% gain as the Bank of Korea held its key policy rate unchanged at 3.5%, in line with expectations.

TCS Q1 Results: Net profit up 16.8% at Rs 11,074 crore, revenue at Rs 59,381 crore

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported 16.8 percent increase in net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, driven by a strong growth in total contract value (TCV) deal wins despite a tough business environment.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 59,381 crore, marking an on-year surge of 13 percent. In constant currency terms, the revenue grew by 7 percent YoY.

In dollar terms, the revenue grew by 4 percent as against the previous quarter to $7,226 million, the company said in a release.

HCLTech Q1 Results: Net profit rises 8% YoY to Rs 3,534 crore; revenue up 12%

India’s third largest IT services firm HCLTech on July 12 reported 7.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended on June 30, 2023. Sequentially, however, net profit was down by 11.2 percent due to ramp downs in deals and verticals like Hi-tech and telecom.

Net profit for Q1FY24 stood at Rs 3,534 crore, missing analyst estimates of Rs 3,782 crore this quarter.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter grew 12 percent YoY at Rs 26,296 crore as compared to Rs 23,464 crore in Q1FY23.

In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue slipped 1.3 percent Q0Q. Last quarter, HCLTech has reduced its YoY revenue growth guidance in CC terms for FY24, to 6-8 percent compared to 12-14 percent in FY22-23.

Retail inflation snaps falling streak, rises to 4.81% in June

India's headline retail inflation rate snapped its four-month falling streak and rose to 4.81 percent in June from 4.31 percent in May, pushed up by a rise in vegetable prices and fading away of the favourable base effect, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on July 12 showed.

At 4.81 percent, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print for June takes the average for the first quarter of 2023-24 to 4.6 percent - in line with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) forecast.

The latest inflation number is above economists' expectations of 4.6 percent.

IIP growth rises to 5.2% in May

India's industrial output grew by 5.2 percent in May, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on July 12.

At 5.2 percent, the latest industrial growth figure as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is above the consensus estimate of 5 percent. It is also at a three-month high.

Industrial growth had come in at 4.2 percent in April - now revised to 4.5 percent - and was 19.7 percent in May 2022.

Industrial growth was expected to rise in May, with all but one of the 15 economists surveyed by Moneycontrol predicting production would grow at a faster clip than it did in April.

Dollar Updates:

A bruised dollar was nudged lower still in Asia on Thursday, as traders took surprisingly slow U.S. inflation as a signal U.S. interest rate rises will be all but finished by month's end.

The dollar had its worst session in five months overnight, falling more than 1% against the euro to its lowest in more than a year and notching even larger losses elsewhere.

The euro hit a fresh 15-month high of $1.1141 in early Asia trade and the yen, up 0.3% at 138.16 per dollar, was its strongest since mid-May. The U.S. dollar index fell marginally to 100.47, its lowest since April 2022.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) turned net sellers for first time in July 2023, offloading shares worth Rs 1,242.44 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 436.71 crore on July 12, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Hindustan Copper to its F&O ban list for July 13, while retaining Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, Punjab National Bank, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and removing BHEL, Delta Corp, and Granules India. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

