Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The market is likely to see muted start as the GIFT Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index, with a loss of 10 points after opening the session at 19,448.

On July 7, the Sensex fell 505.19 points or 0.77% to end at 65,280.45 and the Nifty closed at 19,331.80, down 165.50 points or 0.85 percent.

The pivot point calculator suggests that the Nifty may get support at 19,302, followed by 19,250 and 19,166, whereas in the case of an upside, 19,470 can be a key resistance area for the index, followed by 19,522 and 19,606.

GIFT Nifty

The GIFT Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index with a loss of 10 points on Monday. The futures stood at 19,448.

US Markets

Wall Street's main indexes ended lower on Friday in a seesaw session, as investors digested a U.S. jobs report that showed weaker-than-expected growth and awaited more economic data and corporate earnings in the weeks ahead.

The US added the fewest jobs in 2-1/2 years in June, although persistently strong wage growth pointed to still-tight labor market conditions, U.S. government data showed.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 187.38 points, or 0.55%, to 33,734.88, the S&P 500 lost 12.64 points, or 0.29%, to 4,398.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.33 points, or 0.13%, to 13,660.72.

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets largely rose ahead of key inflation reports this week, including the US consumer price index report due Wednesday and the producer price index on Thursday.

European Markets

European equity markets edged slightly higher Friday, following sharp drops in the previous session.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1% by the close, with sectors and bourses posting a mixture of marginal gains and declines. Media stocks logged the biggest losses with a 1.3% drop, while chemicals stocks were up 1.5%.

US job gains smallest in 2-1/2 years; labor market still tight

The US economy added the fewest jobs in 2-1/2 years in June, but persistently strong wage growth pointed to still-tight labor market conditions that most certainly ensure the Federal Reserve will resume raising interest rates later this month.

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday also showed 110,000 fewer jobs were created in April and May, indicating that higher borrowing costs were starting to dampen businesses' appetite to continue boosting headcount. There was also a jump in the number of people working part-time for economic reasons last month, in part because their hours had been reduced due to slack work or business conditions.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 209,000 jobs last month, the smallest gain since December 2020, the survey of establishments showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising 225,000. It was the first time in 15 months that payrolls missed expectations.

Job growth averaged 278,000 per month in the first half of the year. The economy needs to create 70,000-100,000 jobs per month to keep up with growth in the working-age population.

HDFC Bank to replace HDFC on MSCI indices on July 13

The country's biggest private lender HDFC Bank will replace its twin entity, mortgage lending giant Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) Ltd, on the MSCI Global Standard indices from July 13, following the merger of the two companies, an MSCI notice has said.

HDFC and HDFC Bank completed their $40-billion merger, the largest in India’s corporate history on July 1 and have set July 13 as the 'record date' for shareholders to swap HDFC’s shares with those of HDFC Bank.

Crude Price Updates:

Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade on Monday as investors tread cautiously ahead of fresh economic data from top consumers the United States and China this week, while expected crude supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia supported the market.

Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $78.25 a barrel by 0107 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.57 a barrel, down 29 cents, or 0.4%.

Dollar Updates:

The dollar was on the back foot on Monday after a miss in US jobs data scaled back market expectations on how much further the Federal Reserve would need to raise rates, while the focus in Asia was on China's inflation data release.

The US economy added 209,000 jobs last month, data on Friday showed, marking the smallest increase in 2-1/2 years and the first time in 15 months that payrolls missed expectations.

That sent the dollar tumbling nearly 1% against a basket of currencies on Friday while the yen and sterling surged.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 790.40 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth Rs 2,964.23 crore on July 7, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange shows.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added Granules India, and India Cements to its F&O ban list for July 10, and retained BHEL and Delta Corp to the list. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

