Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Market Today

The market is likely to open flat today as the GIFT Nifty indicates a muted start for the broader index, with a loss of 13.50 points after opening the session at 19,498.50.

On July 5, the Sensex was down 33.01 points or 0.05 percent at 65,446.04, and the Nifty was up 9.50 points or 0.05 percent at 19,398.50.

The pivot point calculator suggests that the Nifty may get support at 19,355, followed by 19,336 and 19,305, whereas in the case of an upside, 19,418 can be a key resistance area for the index, followed by 19,437 and 19,469.

We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms, which could impact Indian as well as international markets.

GIFT Nifty

The GIFT Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index with a loss of 13.50 points on Thursday. The futures stood at 19,498.50.

US Markets

Wall Street's main indexes ended with modest declines on Wednesday as investors digested minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting and braced for significant economic data in the days to come.

Minutes showed a united Fed agreed to hold interest rates steady at the June meeting as a way to buy time and assess whether further rate hikes would be needed.

Following the release of the anticipated minutes, investors still largely expected the central bank to raise rates at its next meeting later this month. Key economic data is due before the meeting, including the monthly US jobs report on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 129.83 points, or 0.38%, to 34,288.64, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 8.77 points, or 0.20%, to 4,446.82 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 25.12 points, or 0.18%, to 13,791.65.

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets were lower after minutes from the US Federal Reserve revealed that the central bank was split on its decision to pause its rate hikes in June and sees more hikes ahead at a slower pace.

Officials said that a brief pause in the Fed’s tightening cycle would give the committee time to assess the impacts of the hikes, the most aggressive moves since the early 1980s.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1% in its first hour of trade and the Topix shed 0.7%. In South Korea, the Kospi dropped 0.8% while the Kosdaq fell 1.01%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.72%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is also set to fall, with futures at 18,956 compared to the HSI’s last close of 19,110.38.

Fed minutes reveal divisions over decision to pause in June

Federal Reserve officials struck a tenuous agreement to pause interest-rate increases at their June meeting, all but committing to hike again later this month in a bid to keep fighting stubborn inflation.

The minutes from the Fed’s June 13-14 meeting show that while almost all officials deemed it “appropriate or acceptable” to keep rates unchanged in a 5% to 5.25% target range, some would have supported a quarter-point increase instead.

“It was a little surprising given that the decision was sold as unanimous from Fed officials,” said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel Nicolaus & Co. “It’s pretty clear that there was a divergence of opinions, with some officials pretty clearly giving some reluctance for a one-month pause.”

The minutes also showed that a large majority of policymakers — “almost all” — agreed that more tightening will likely be needed this year. That, coupled with a reference to the importance of post-meeting communication to clarify officials’ intentions, provided ample evidence that the Fed likely isn’t done.

BSE rejig: JSW Steel to replace HDFC in Sensex from July 13

JSW Steel will replace mortgage major Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in S&P BSE Sensex index from July 13, according to the bourse's release on July 5.

The rejig is a result of the completion of the biggest corporate merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank, which came into effect on July 1.

On S&P BSE 500, HDFC will be replaced by JBM Auto Components Ltd and on S&P BSE 100 by Zomato. As on July 13, HDFC Ltd will be removed from all the other BSE indices.

IPO-bound Netweb Technologies raises Rs 51 crore in pre-IPO placement, cuts fresh issue size

Computing solutions provider Netweb Technologies has raised Rs 51 crore from institutional investors in a pre-IPO placement, resulting in the reduction of fresh issue size in its forthcoming IPO.

"In consultation with book running lead managers, the company has undertaken a pre-IPO placement of 10.2 lakh equity shares at an issue price of Rs 500 per share, aggregating Rs 51 crore," the company said in its announcement published in a business newspaper.

Crude Price Updates

US crude oil gained about 3% on Wednesday, narrowing the price gap with global benchmark Brent in a post-holiday response to supply cuts announced on Monday by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose $2 from Monday's close, or 2.9%, to settle at $71.79 a barrel. Brent crude futures rose 40 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $76.65 a barrel, after gaining $1.60 a barrel on Tuesday.

Gold Price Updates

Gold prices fell on Wednesday, weighed down by an uptick in the dollar and US Treasury yields after minutes from the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting cemented expectations that rates will stay higher for longer.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,916.49 per ounce by 02:32 p.m. EDT (1832 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled 0.1% lower at $1,927.10.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 1,603.15 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth Rs 439.01 crore on July 5, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange shows.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has removed Indiabulls Housing Finance from its F&O ban list for July 6 and has not added any fresh stock to the list. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies.