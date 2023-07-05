Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Sensex

The market is likely to see muted start today as the GIFT Nifty indicates a flat opening for the broader index, with a gain of 19.50 points after opening the session at 19,513.

On July 4, the Nifty 50 index ended the day at 19,389, up 66.45 points or 0.34 percent. The 30-share flagship BSE Sensex added 274 points or 0.42 percent to close at 65,479.05.

The pivot point calculator suggests that the Nifty may get support at 19,323, followed by 19,291 and 19,240, whereas in the case of an upside, 19,426 can be a key resistance area for the index, followed by 19,457 and 19,509.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms, which could impact Indian as well as international markets.

GIFT Nifty

The GIFT Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index with a gain of 19.50 points on Wednesday. The futures stood at 19,513.

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell as investors await the release of private surveys on services activity in China and Japan.

June Inflation reports for the Philippines and Thailand will also be published.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.72 percent in its first hour of trade and the Topix inched 0.5 percent lower. South Korea’s Kospi meanwhile lost 0.2 percent and the Kosdaq rose 0.23 percent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2 percent after the Reserve Bank of Australia held rates at 4.1 percent on Tuesday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is also set to reverse its gains from Tuesday, with futures at 19,265 compared to the HSI’s close of 19,415.68.

European Markets

European markets closed slightly higher Tuesday, with investors in a cautious mood ahead of data releases and the start of the second-quarter earnings season.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended 0.1 percent higher after a day of muted trade. Health-care and tech stocks led gains, up 0.5 percent, as banking stocks dropped 0.6 percent.

Figures on German trade out Tuesday morning showed a 0.1 percent monthly fall in exports and a 1.7 percent rise in imports, taking its foreign trade balance to 14.4 billion euros ($15.7 billion).

The U.S. Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its last meeting Wednesday, after Chairman Jerome Powell said there was “more restriction coming.” Markets are currently pricing in an 89.9 percent likelihood of a 25-basis-point hike in interest rates in July, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

LTIMindtree to replace HDFC in Nifty 50 from July 13

LTIMindtree, a subsidiary of engineering giant Larsen & Toubro, will replace mortgage major Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) from the Nifty 50 index from July 13.

This comes in the aftermath of HDFC's merger with its twin entity and the country's largest private lender, HDFC Bank, coming into effect on July 1.

The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices Limited has decided to make replacement of stock in various indices as listed hereunder on account of the scheme of amalgamation of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. with HDFC Bank Ltd. These changes shall become effective from July 13," a release issued by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) stated.

PKH Ventures withdraws Rs 379-crore IPO due to lack of QIB response

Mumbai-based construction and development company PKH Ventures has decided to withdraw its public issue on the final day of bidding, July 4, due to a subdued response from qualified institutional investors.

The public issue, which was opened for subscription on June 30, has managed to get bids for 65 percent shares of the total offer size in the last three days, as per the subscription data available on the exchanges.

High net-worth individuals and retail investors have shown a decent response to the offer as the portions set aside for them subscribed 1.67 times and 99 percent, but qualified institutional investors have bought only 11 percent shares of the allotted quota.

Lodha Group records highest-ever Q1 pre-sales of Rs 3,353 crore

Lodha Group, listed as Macrotech Developers, has recorded its highest-ever first-quarter pre-sales at Rs 3,353 crore, marking a robust start to the financial year 2023-24.

The company has also added five new projects with a potential gross development value of Rs 12,000 crore across different micro-markets during the quarter.

The company’s collections during the quarter rose to Rs 2,403 crore and it expects the same to pick up in the remaining quarters of the financial year. Its net debt increased 3 percent to Rs 7,264 crore primarily on account of front-loaded business development investment.

Crude Price Updates:

Oil prices eased on Wednesday, paring the previous day's gain as fears over a global economic slowdown denting fuel demand outweighed expectations of tighter supply due to output cuts announced by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia for August.

Brent crude was down 14 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $76.11 a barrel by 0027 GMT, after climbing $1.60 on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $71.14 a barrel, up $1.35, or 1.9 percent, from Monday's close, having traded through a U.S. holiday to mark Independence Day without a settlement.

Gold Price Updates:

Gold held steady on Wednesday ahead of the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting minutes and other economic data, with a firmer dollar keeping prices in check.

Spot gold held steady at $1,926.52 per ounce by 0034 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,934.30.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 2,134.33 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth Rs 785.48 crore on July 4, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange shows.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has retained Indiabulls Housing Finance to its F&O ban list for July 5. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies.