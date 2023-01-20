 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Jan 20, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 399.98 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) net sold shares worth Rs 128.96 crore on January 19, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

The market is expected to open in the green on January 20 as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 13 points.

In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex dropped 187 points to 60,858, while the Nifty50 retreated 58 points to 18,108 and formed a small bearish candle.

As per the pivot charts, we have the key support level for the Nifty at 18,074, followed by 18,052, and 18,017. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,144, followed by 18,165 and 18,200.

US stock indexes closed lower on Thursday after data pointing to a tight labor market renewed concerns the Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive path of rate hikes that could lead the economy into a recession.