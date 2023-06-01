Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

India's GDP growth rate rose for the first time in three quarters to 6.1 percent in January-March, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said on May 31.

The market is likely to open marginally lower on June 1 as the SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index, with a loss of 76.5 points after opening the session at 18,589. SGX futures touched a high of 18,696 in early trade on June 1.

The BSE Sensex lost 346 points to close at 62,622 points on Wednesday, while the Nifty 50 closed 99 points lower at 18,534. The Nifty50 traded comfortably higher than its 200-day moving average of 18,221 and is expected to build on the recent momentum.

As per pivot charts, the Nifty may get support at 18,495, followed by 18,466 and 18,421. If the index advances, 18,587 would be the key resistance level to watch out for followed by 18,615 and 18,661.

SGX Nifty

The SGX Nifty indicates a marginally lower start for the broader index with a loss of 74.5 points on Thursday. SGX futures stood at 18,587.

US Markets

Stock futures inched lower late Wednesday after the market wrapped the month of May, marked by a dramatic rally in artificial intelligence-related stocks. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 47 points, or 0.14 percent. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both inched lower.

The Nasdaq Composite ended May with a 5.8 percent gain as enthusiasm around AI continued to boost related stocks. Chipmaker Nvidia jumped 36 percent in May, briefly touching a $1 trillion market cap this week. Alphabet, Meta, and Amazon all rose at least 10 percent during the month. Outside of tech, gains were hard to come by, however. The S&P 500 inched up 0.3 percent in the month, while the blue-chip Dow fell almost 3.5 percent, dragged down by Nike, Walt Disney and Chevron

European Markets

European stock markets closed lower on Wednesday as jitters remained over the U.S. debt ceiling bill ahead of the June 5 deadline. The Stoxx 600 index closed the session down 1.1 percent, with all sectors and major bourses in negative territory. Autos stocks led the losses, down 2.5 percent, with chemicals stocks 2 percent lower.

FTSE closed 1.01 percent lower at 7446 points. DAX closed 1.54 percent lower at 15,664 points. CAC 40 Index closed 1.54 percent lower at 7098 points.

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on Thursday ahead of a final vote on the bill to raise the U.S. debt ceiling after it passed a key procedural hurdle in the House overnight. Private surveys for factory activity data for China, Japan, South Korea as well as several Asean countries will be released later today.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 saw a 0.18 percent gain after it retreated from the 31,000 mark on Wednesday, with the Topix also up by 0.22 percent. South Korea’s Kospi and Kosdaq both rose marginally, although Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slid for a fourth straight day as the index inched down marginally in early trade.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is set to head further into bear market territory, with futures at 18,163 compared to the HSI’s close of 18,234.27. HSI futures stood at the lowest the index has been since Nov 28, 2022.

India GDP numbers beat expectations, January-March growth at 6.1%

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate rose for the first time in three quarters to 6.1 percent in January-March, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said on May 31. For 2022-23 as a whole, the statistics ministry's first provisional estimate has pegged the GDP growth at 7.2 percent, 20 basis points higher than the second advance estimate of 7 percent. At 6.1 percent, the latest quarterly growth number is significantly higher than expectations of 5.1 percent.

Govt proposes to offload 3% stake in Coal India via OFS at nearly 7% discount

Government on May 31 has proposed to offload 3 percent stake in Coal India Limited via an offer-for-sale (OFS) at discount of 6.7 percent to last closing price of the stock. The size of OFS is around Rs 4,000 crore.

The floor price for the OFS is set at Rs 225 per share. This is at a discount of nearly 7 percent from Coal India's current market price. The scrip ended 1.20 percent lower at Rs 241.20 apiece on BSE on May 31. The Offer for Sale (OFS) will be open for retail and non-retail investors on June 1 and 2.

Oil prices

Oil prices fell on Wednesday on a stronger U.S. dollar and as weak data from top oil importer China raised demand fears. Brent crude futures for August delivery were last down 94 cents, or 1.28 percent, to $72.60 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $1.47, or 2.12 percent, to $67.99. Both benchmarks fell by over $2 earlier in the session to a multi-week low and by more than 4 percent on Tuesday.

Dollar

The Dollar index traded 0.16 percent higher in futures at 104.34, whereas the value of one dollar hovered near Rs 82.69

Gold

Gold firmed on Wednesday supported by lower Treasury yields but the dollar’s strength, with more interest rate hikes in the offing and optimism about a U.S. debt deal kept bullion on course for its first monthly dip in three. Spot gold was last up 0.39 percent at $1,966.85 per ounce. It has lost nearly 1.1 percent this month and over $100 from near-record highs scaled earlier in May. U.S. gold futures rose 0.45 percent at $1,966.80.

FII and DII

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,405.90 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,528.52 crore on May 31, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange shows.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies.