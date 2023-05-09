Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Nifty may get support at 18,146, followed by 18,102 and 18,031.

The market is likely to open marginally lower on Tuesday as the SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index with a loss of 54 points after opening the session at 18,303. SGX futures touched a high of 18,352 in early trade today.

The BSE Sensex gained 709 points to close at 61,764 in the previous session, while the Nifty50 closed 195 points higher at 18,264. The Nifty50 traded comfortably higher than its 200-day moving average of 17,611 and is expected to build on the recent momentum.

The pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 18,146, followed by 18,102 and 18,031. If the index advances, 18,288 would be the initial key resistance level to watch out for followed by 18,333 and 18,404.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets.

SGX Nifty

The SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index with a loss of 50 points on Tuesday. SGX futures stood at 18,300.

Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

US Markets

S&P 500 futures changed little on Monday as investors readied for key inflation reports due later in the week.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 12 points, or 0.04 percent. S&P 500 futures inched down by 0.05 percent, while Nasdaq-100 futures shed 0.1 percent.

The moves follow a lukewarm session that left the three major indices changed modestly. The S&P 500 finished 0.05 percent higher, while the Nasdaq Composite ended with a gain of nearly 0.2 percent. The Dow was the underperformer of the session, closing almost 0.2 percent lower.

European Markets

France’s CAC 40 and the Italian FTSE MIB closed 0.98 percent, or marginally higher, on Monday, while the German DAX ended the session flat. The UK’s FTSE 100 was closed for a public holiday after the coronation of King Charles III.

Asian markets

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed ahead of China’s April trade data release as well as US inflation reports later this week. China is projected to record a trade surplus of $74.3 billion, lower than the $88.2 billion in March, according to a Reuters poll. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.33 percent and South Korea’s Kospi was 0.21 percent down, with the Kosdaq also shedding 0.39 percent.

However, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.5 percent and the Topix was also 0.51 percent up. Japan saw a reduction in household spending in April despite economists surveyed by Reuters expecting to see growth. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index stood at 20,222, signaling a lower open compared with its last close of 20,297.03.

Mankind Pharma likely to list today with a double-digit premium

Delhi-based Mankind Pharma is likely to debut on the bourses with a double-digit premium on May 9, said market observers. This is largely attributed to the strong demand seen from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) to the initial public offering (IPO) and healthy market conditions.

Pidilite Industries Q4 profit rises 12% to Rs 286 crore

Pidilite Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 12 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 285.86 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, led by moderation in input costs and growth in domestic demand.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q4 net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 96 crore

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd on Monday reported over five-fold growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 96.24 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.17 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd (KNPL) said in a regulatory filing.

Oil prices

Oil prices gained over 2 percent on Monday as the US recession fears eased, and some traders saw crude’s three-week slide on demand worries as overdone. Brent crude was up $1.65, or 2.19 percent, at $76.95 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also gained $1.78, or 2.5 percent, to $73.12.

Dollar

The Dollar index traded 0.07 percent higher in futures at 101.45, whereas the value of one dollar hovered near Rs 81.68.

Gold

Gold edged higher on Monday, regaining some ground after a retreat in the previous session and ahead of inflation data this week that could provide clues on the outlook for US interest rates.

Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $2,021.37 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.4 percent at $2,033.20.

FII and DII

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 2,123.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 245.27 crore on May 8, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies.