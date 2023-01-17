 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Sandip Das
Jan 17, 2023 / 07:02 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 16 points.

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 16 points.

The BSE Sensex fell 168 points to 60,093, while the Nifty50 dropped 62 points to 17,895 and formed a bearish candle which, to some extent, resembles a Dark Cloud cover kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating a bearish reversal signal.

As per the pivot charts, we have the key support level for the Nifty at 17,858, followed by 17,812, and 17,737. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,008, followed by 18,054 and 18,129.

We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Stock futures were down slightly Monday night as investors attempted to keep building on early 2023 momentum and looked ahead to more corporate earnings. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 14 points, or just under the flatline. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.1%, while Nasdaq-100 futures slid 0.2%.