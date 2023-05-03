 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Shivam Shukla
May 03, 2023 / 07:22 AM IST

SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index with a loss of 71 points on Wednesday after the Nifty closed 82 points higher at 18,147 in the last session. Wall Street ended in the red amid rising worries of banking crisis, while plunge in oil prices drove European stocks down. Asian indices showed lukewarm trade this morning

Nifty may get support at 18,113, followed by 18,095 and 18,065.

The market is likely to open marginally lower on Wednesday as the SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index with a loss of 71 points after settling the session at 18,149. SGX futures touched a high of 18,253 in early trade today after opening at 18,139.

The BSE Sensex gained 242 points to close at 61,354 in the previous session, while the Nifty 50 closed 82 points higher at 18,147. The Nifty 50 traded comfortably higher than its 200-day moving average of 17,488 and is expected to build on the recent momentum.

The pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 18,113, followed by 18,095 and 18,065. If the index advances, 18,173 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for followed by 18,192 and 18,222.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: