Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Shivam Shukla
May 02, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST

SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index today with a loss of 14 points after the Nifty closed 149 points higher at 18,065 on Friday. The US markets ended in the red, while European markets showed tepid trading. Asian indices throw up mixed trends this morning

Nifty may get support at 17,935, followed by 17,887 and 17,809.

The market is likely to open marginally lower on Tuesday as the SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index with a loss of 7 points after settling the session at 18,065. SGX futures touched a high of 18,277 in early trade today after opening at 18,264.

The BSE Sensex gained 463 points to close at 61,112 in the previous session, while the Nifty 50 closed 149 points higher at 18,065. The Nifty 50 traded comfortably higher than its 200-day moving average of 17,488 and is expected to build on the recent momentum.

The pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,935, followed by 17,887 and 17,809. If the index advances, 18,091 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 18,139 and 18,217.

