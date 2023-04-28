 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Shivam Shukla
Apr 28, 2023 / 07:40 AM IST

SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index with a gain of 140 points after the Nifty closed 101 points higher at 17,915 on Thursday amid general positive vibes from the US, European markets and upbeat trading in Asian indices

Dalal Street

The market is likely to open marginally higher today as the SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index with a gain of 140 points after settling the session at 17,915. SGX futures touched a high of 18,059 in early trade today after opening at 18,040.

The BSE Sensex gained 348 points to close at 60,649 in the previous session, while the Nifty 50 closed 101 points higher at 17,915. The Nifty 50 traded comfortably higher than its 200-day moving average of 17,414 and is expected to build on the recent momentum.

Pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,830, followed by 17,799 and 17,748. If the index advances, 17,933 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,964 and 18,015.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: