Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The market is likely to open flat or marginally lower today as the SGX Nifty indicates a mildly negative start for the broader index with a loss of 37 points after settling the session near the day's high on Tuesday. SGX futures touched a high of 17,841 in early trade today after opening at 17,794.

The BSE Sensex gained 169 points to close at 60,300 in the previous session, while the Nifty50 closed 44 points higher at 17,813. The Nifty50 traded comfortably higher than its 200-day moving average of 17,414 and is expected to retain the recent momentum.

Pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,740, followed by 17,712 and 17,668. If the index advances, 17,829 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,856 and 17,901.

Pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,740, followed by 17,712 and 17,668. If the index advances, 17,829 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,856 and 17,901.

SGX Nifty indicates a mildly negative start for the broader index with a loss of 37 points after the Nifty closed 44 points higher at 17,813 on Wednesday. SGX futures stood at 17,787.

Ipca Labs trades lower, US FDA flags norm violations at manufacturing facility Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell US Markets US stock futures ticked higher on Wednesday night. Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.5 percent, while S&P 500 futures added 0.2 percent. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 27 points, or 0.08 percent. During regular trading Wednesday, the Dow shed 228.96 points, or 0.68 percent. The S&P 500 slid 0.38 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.47 percent. European Markets The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.8 percent lower, with healthcare stocks down 2.5 percent, industrials down 1.4 percent and household goods down 1.2 percent. FTSE lost 0.49 percent to close at 7852. DAX lost 0.48 percent to close at 15795 points. Asian markets In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.41 percent in early trade, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.14 percent. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.1 percent on its open and the Kosdaq dropped 0.42 percent, as electronics giant Samsung Electronics posted a 94 percent year-on-year drop in operating profit for the first quarter. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also seems set for a lower open as futures tied to the index traded at 19,735, compared to the 19,757 close on Wednesday. HUL Q4 Preview | Net profit likely to rise 13%, volume growth seen at 5% According to a poll of brokerages, HUL’s standalone Q4 revenue is seen at Rs 15,277 crore and net profit at Rs 2,584 crore. Estimates suggest price-hike led revenue growth will be about 9 percent and volume growth will be close to 5 percent. Last quarter, too, volume growth was 5 percent. SBI Life Q4 results: Net profit up 15% at Rs 777 crore, net premium income at Rs 19,897 crore SBI Life Insurance Company on April 26 declared a net profit of Rs 777 crore for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23, which is 15 percent higher against Rs 672 crore clocked in the year-ago period. The company's net premium income during the quarter under review came in at Rs 19,897 crore, marking a surge of 14 percent compared to Rs 17,434 crore clocked in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year. Oil prices Oil prices dropped by almost 4 percent on Wednesday, extending the previous session’s sharp losses, even after a report showed US crude inventories fell more than expected, as recession fears grew for the world’s biggest economy. Brent crude settled at $77.69 a barrel, losing $3.08, or 3.8 percent. US West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $74.30 a barrel, shedding $2.77, or 3.6 percent. Dollar The Dollar index traded 0.02 percent higher in futures at 101.44, whereas the value of one dollar hovered near Rs 81.99. Gold Gold eased back on Wednesday as yields recovered with the focus returning to upcoming economic data, after briefly breaking above $2,000 spurred by fresh worries surrounding the U.S. banking turmoil. US gold futures slipped 0.42 percent to settle at $1,996.0, ending a two-day win streak. FII and DII Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 1,257.48 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth Rs 227.88 crore on April 26, according to provisional data from National Stock Exchange. With inputs from Reuters and other agencies.

Shivam Shukla