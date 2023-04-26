 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Shivam Shukla
Apr 26, 2023 / 07:38 AM IST

SGX Nifty indicates a mildly negative start for the broader index with a loss of 37 points after the Nifty closed 25 points higher at 17,769 on Tuesday. Negative sentiment ruled markets around the world with the US and European indices trading in the red and Asian markets trading lower

Nifty may get support at 17,730, followed by 17,708 and 17,674.

The market is likely to open flat or marginally lower today as the SGX Nifty indicates a mildly negative start for the broader index with a loss of 37 points after settling the session near the day's high on Tuesday. SGX futures touched a high of 17,971 in early trade today after opening at 17,731.

The BSE Sensex gained 74 points to close at 60,130 in the previous session, while the Nifty50 closed 25 points higher at 17,769. The Nifty50 traded comfortably higher than its 200-day moving average of 17,331 and is expected to retain the recent momentum.

Pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,730, followed by 17,708 and 17,674. If the index advances, 17,799 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,820 and 17,855.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: