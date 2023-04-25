 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Shivam Shukla
Apr 25, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST

SGX Nifty indicates a mildly positive start for the broader index with a gain of 45 points on Tuesday after the Nifty closed 119 points higher at 17,743 on Monday. The US and European markets traded down, while the Asian peers threw up mixed trends

Nifty may get support at 17,649, followed by 17,616 and 17,561.

The market is likely to open flat or marginally higher today as the SGX Nifty indicates a mildly positive start for the broader index with a gain of 45 points after settling the session near the day's high on Monday. SGX futures touched a high of 17,804 in early trade today after opening at 17,789.

The BSE Sensex gained 401 points to close at 60,056 in the previous session, while the Nifty50 closed 119 points higher at 17,743. The Nifty50 traded comfortably higher than its 200-day moving average of 17,331 and is expected to retain the recent momentum.

Pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,649, followed by 17,616 and 17,561. If the index advances, 17,758 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,791 and 17,845.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: