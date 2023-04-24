Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The market is likely to open flat or marginally higher today as the SGX Nifty indicates a mildly positive start for the broader index with a gain of 20 points after the Indian benchmark closed 0.40 points lower at 17,624 on Friday. SGX futures stood at 17,660.

The BSE Sensex gained 22 points to close at 59,655 in the previous session, while the Nifty50 closed 0.40 points lower at 17,624. The Nifty50 traded comfortably higher than its 200-day moving average of 17,331 and is expected to retain the recent momentum.

Pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,572, followed by 17,546 and 17,504. If the index advances, 17,655 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,681 and 17,723.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

SGX Nifty SGX Nifty indicates a mildly positive start for the broader index with a gain of 2o points after the Nifty closed 0.40 points lower at 17,624 on Friday. SGX futures stood at 17,660. Related stories Thyssenkrupp CEO Martina Merz to quit, in blow to shares

India to remain unaffected by Pakistan’s purchase of Russian oil: Experts

Walt Disney Co to begin second wave of layoffs, cutting several thousand jobs: Sources Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell US Markets Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 45 points, or 0.13 percent. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.14 percent and 0.15 percent. All major indices closed Friday on a downturn for the week as the earnings season began to ramp up, with several prominent banking names posting their quarterly results for the first time since the bank failures in March. The Dow dropped 0.23 percent and ended a four-week upside streak. The Nasdaq declined 0.42 percent, while the S&P edged down 0.1 percent. European Markets The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.25 percent by the close, with most major bourses higher. Sectors were mixed with mining stocks down 3.7 percent. Health care stocks climbed 1.8 percent. FTSE gained 0.15 percent to close at 7914. DAX gained 0.54 percent to close at 15881 and the French CAC gained 0.5 percent. Asian markets Mainland Chinese markets led losses in the region as the Shenzhen Component shed 2.28 percent, closing at 11,450.43 and the Shanghai Composite dropped 1.95 percent to finish at 3,301,26. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index markets slid 2.01 percent in its final hour of trade, while the Hang Seng Tech index tumbled 3.58 percent. The Nikkei 225 fell 0.33 percent to end the day at 28,564.37, and the Topix dropped 0.23 percent to finish at 2,035.06. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.43 percent lower at 7,330.40. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.73 percent to close at 2,544.4, while the Kosdaq saw a larger loss at 1.91 percent and closed at 868.82. On the cards: India's fiscal deficit and core sector data, US and Eurozone Q1 GDP and more This week, fiscal deficit and infrastructure sector output, both for March (all data to be released on April 28), are important releases to track. The first quarter GDP numbers from the US and the Eurozone are also significant data releases in the coming week. In Japan, BoJ interest rate decision, CPI and Core CPI, unemployment rate March reports will be out on April 27. ICICI Bank Q4 results: Key highlights from the earnings report The private lender reported a net profit of Rs 9,122 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from Rs 7,018 crore last year, a jump of 30 percent. On a yearly basis, the bank in 2022-23 had a net profit of Rs 31,896 crore from Rs 23,339 crore in 2021-22. Oil prices Oil prices edged higher on Friday on strong economic data in the euro zone and Britain, but futures were on track for a weekly loss as interest rate uncertainty weighed. Brent futures were up 68 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $81.77 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was up 65 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $78.02. Brent was on track for a weekly loss of 5.5 percent, while WTI was set to fall 5.7 percent. Dollar The Dollar index traded 0.01 percent lower in futures at 101.435, whereas the value of one dollar hovered near Rs 82.03. Gold Gold fell sharply on Friday and was headed for its worst week in eight as hawkish remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve officials through the week bolstered bets for at least one more interest rate hike and buoyed the dollar. Spot gold dropped 1.4 percent to $1,976.27 per ounce by 12:18 p.m. ET. U.S. gold futures fell 1.5 percent to $1,987.10. FII and DII Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 2,116.76 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) picked up equities worth Rs 1,632.66 crore on April 21, National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed. With inputs from Reuters and other agencies.

Shivam Shukla