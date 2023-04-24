 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Shivam Shukla
Apr 24, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

SGX Nifty indicates a mildly positive start for the broader index with a gain of 2o points on Monday after the Nifty was 0.40 points down at 17,624 at the close last week. US and European markets showed lukewarm trading last week, while Asian markets are off to a slow start today

Nifty may get support at 17,572, followed by 17,546 and 17,504.

The market is likely to open flat or marginally higher today as the SGX Nifty indicates a mildly positive start for the broader index with a gain of 20 points after the Indian benchmark closed 0.40 points lower at 17,624 on Friday. SGX futures stood at 17,660.

The BSE Sensex gained 22 points to close at 59,655 in the previous session, while the Nifty50 closed 0.40 points lower at 17,624. The Nifty50 traded comfortably higher than its 200-day moving average of 17,331 and is expected to retain the recent momentum.

Pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,572, followed by 17,546 and 17,504. If the index advances, 17,655 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,681 and 17,723.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: