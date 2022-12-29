 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Rakesh Patil
Dec 29, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a weak start for the broader index in India with a loss of 74 points.

The market is expected to open in the red on December 29 as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a weak start for the broader index in India with a loss of 74 points.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex declined 17 points to 60,910, while the Nifty50 fell 10 points to 18,122 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than the opening levels

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,081, followed by 18,056 & 18,016. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,161 followed by 18,186 and 18,226.

Also Read: What should you do with Saregama India, Macrotech Developers, Bank of Baroda on Thursday?

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets