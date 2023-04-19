Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The trend of opening flat or marginally lower is likely to continue today as well with the SGX Nifty indicating a mildly negative start for the broader index with a loss of 32 points after the Nifty closed 46 points lower at 17,660 on Tuesday. SGX futures stood at 17,689.

The BSE Sensex in the previous session lost 183 points to close at 59,727, while the Nifty50 closed 46 points lower at 17,660, in a sell-off led by index heavyweights in Reliance Industries and HDFC Limited stocks. Nifty50 is though still trading comfortably higher than its 200-day moving average of 17,320 and will try to consolidate on the recent momentum.

The pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,619, followed by 17,582 and 17,523. If the index advances, 17,739 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,776 and 17,835.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

SGX Nifty indicates a mildly negative start for the broader index with a loss of 32 points after the Nifty closed 46 points lower at 17,660 on Tuesday. SGX futures stood at 17,689.

US Markets Stock futures ticked downward Tuesday night as traders weighed the latest round of earnings. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 47 points, or 0.1 percent, while S&P 500 futures slipped 0.1 percent. Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.1 percent. The overnight action follows a day of choppy trading. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 ticked higher by 0.09 percent, while the Dow shed 0.03 percent, or 10.55 points. The Nasdaq Composite closed slightly lower by 0.04 percent. European Markets European markets closed higher Tuesday as investors continue to gauge the health of the global economy as well as corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.4 percent, having briefly hit a 14-month high earlier in the session. Banks gained 1.3 percent with eyes on U.S. results, while mining stocks rose 1.4 percent after China's economy grew more than expected at 4.5 percent year on year, beating estimates to see growth of 4 percent in a Reuters poll. Telecoms stocks led losses with a 0.7 percent downturn. The FTSE100 rose 0.38 percent to close at 7909. DAX closed 0.59 percent higher at 15,882.67. Asian markets Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.11 percent up in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 0.27 percent and the Topix fell 0.3 percent. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.29 percent, while the Kosdaq was also up 0.12 percent. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic told CNBC that he sees one more rate hike of 25 basis points, before pausing to see its impact on the economy. This would take the U.S. Federal Funds rate to 5 percent to 5.25 percent. Windfall tax on local crude revised to Rs 6,400, diesel sees cut in export duty As a part of its efforts to rationalise tax structure in the petroleum sector and promote investments, the government has revised the windfall tax on domestic crude oil production to Rs 6,400 per tonne. A windfall tax is a higher tax levied by the government on specific industries when they experience unexpected and above-average profits. Janet Yellen to lay out US economic priorities on China in Thursday speech US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday will lay out the Biden administration's principal objectives for the US-China economic relationship in a speech in Washington, the Treasury said on Tuesday as tensions between the world's two largest economies has thwarted high-level meetings. Oil prices edge higher on falling U.S. inventories, China data Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday as US crude inventories were seen falling and on strong Chinese economic data, signaling strengthening fuel demand. Brent crude futures gained 7 cents to $84.84 a barrel at 0020 GMT. West Texas Intermediate US crude was up 3 cents to $80.89 a barrel. Dollar slips after upbeat China data; euro, pound rise The euro rose 0.38 percent to $1.0968 after two consecutive daily declines of more than 0.5 percent, while the dollar index, a measure of the greenback against six major currencies, slid 0.362 percent. The index rose over 1 percent in the last two trading sessions. China's offshore yuan rose 0.02 percent to $6.8824 per dollar. Gold rebounds above $2,000 as dollar, yields retreat. Gold prices clawed their way back above the key $2,000 level on Tuesday as the dollar and bond yields retreated, with investors weighing whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will pause its interest rate hike cycle after the May meeting. Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $2,005.41 per ounce, after hitting a two-week low of $1,981.19 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures settled 0.6 percent higher at $2,019.70. FII and DII Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 810.60 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 401.66 crore on April 18, National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed. With inputs from Reuters and other agencies.

Shivam Shukla