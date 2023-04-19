 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Shivam Shukla
Apr 19, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

SGX Nifty indicates a mildly negative start for the broader index with a loss of 32 points after the Nifty closed 46 points lower at 17,660 on Tuesday amid marginal skid in the US Markets and lukewarm trading in European and Asian indices

Nifty may get support at 17,619, followed by 17,582 and 17,523.

The trend of opening flat or marginally lower is likely to continue today as well with the SGX Nifty indicating a mildly negative start for the broader index with a loss of 32 points after the Nifty closed 46 points lower at 17,660 on Tuesday. SGX futures stood at 17,689.

The BSE Sensex in the previous session lost 183 points to close at 59,727, while the Nifty50 closed 46 points lower at 17,660, in a sell-off led by index heavyweights in Reliance Industries and HDFC Limited stocks. Nifty50 is though still trading comfortably higher than its 200-day moving average of 17,320 and will try to consolidate on the recent momentum.

The pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,619, followed by 17,582 and 17,523. If the index advances, 17,739 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,776 and 17,835.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: