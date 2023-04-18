 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Shivam Shukla
Apr 18, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST

SGX Nifty indicate a mildly negative start for the broader index with a loss of 14 points after the Nifty closed 121 points lower at 17,706 on Monday as markets world over trade in a flat-to-negative territory

Nifty may get support at 17,604, followed by 17,536 and 17,426.

The Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open flat or marginally lower today as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a mildly negative start for the broader index with a loss of 14 points after the Nifty closed 121 points lower at 17,706 on Monday. SGX futures stood at 17,760.

The BSE Sensex in the previous session lost 520 points to close at 59,910, while the Nifty50 closed 121 points lower at 17,706, in a sell-off led by the IT stocks. Nifty50 is still trading comfortably higher than its 200-day moving average of 17,320 and will try to consolidate on the recent momentum.

The pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,604, followed by 17,536 and 17,426. If the index advances, 17,825 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,893 and 18,004.

