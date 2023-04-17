 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Shivam Shukla
Apr 17, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST

SGX Nifty indicates a mildly negative start for the broader index with a loss of 83 points after Nifty closed 15 points higher at 17,828 on Thursday. Markets in the US, Europe ended flat to negative on Friday, while Asian peers trading marginally up this morning

Nifty may get support at 17,757, followed by 17,730 and 17,687.

The Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open flat or marginally lower today as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a mildly negative start for the broader index with a loss of 83 points after the Nifty closed 15 points higher at 17,828 on Thursday. SGX futures stood at 17,786.

The BSE Sensex in the previous session added 38 points to close at 60,431, while the Nifty50 closed 15 points higher at 17,828, trading comfortably higher than its 200-day moving average of 17,320 and trying to consolidate on the ongoing momentum.

The pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,757, followed by 17,730 and 17,687. If the index advances, 17,843 would be the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,869 and 17,912.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: