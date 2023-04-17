Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Nifty may get support at 17,757, followed by 17,730 and 17,687.

The Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open flat or marginally lower today as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a mildly negative start for the broader index with a loss of 83 points after the Nifty closed 15 points higher at 17,828 on Thursday. SGX futures stood at 17,786.

The BSE Sensex in the previous session added 38 points to close at 60,431, while the Nifty50 closed 15 points higher at 17,828, trading comfortably higher than its 200-day moving average of 17,320 and trying to consolidate on the ongoing momentum.

The pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,757, followed by 17,730 and 17,687. If the index advances, 17,843 would be the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,869 and 17,912.

We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

SGX Nifty

US Markets.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent, or 7 points, while Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.1 percent. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures also ticked up 49 points, or 0.14 percent.

US stocks ended Friday’s trading session all lower as the market entered its earnings season. All three major US stock indices seesawed throughout the session to close in the negative territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 143 points, or 0.42 percent, to 33,886.5; the S&P 500 lost 8.58 points, or 0.21 percent, at 4,137.64; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.81 points, or 0.35 percent, to 12,123.47.

European Markets

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed 0.53 percent higher, its fourth consecutive positive session. It takes its gains for the week to 1.15 percent, according to Eikon data. FTSE100 rose 0.36 percent to close at 7871. DAX closed 0.5 percent higher at 15807.50 whereas CAC 40 closed 38 points higher at 7519.

Banking was the top sector, up 3 percent after results from US banks JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo beat estimates. Utilities dropped 1.5 percent to lead losses.

Asian markets

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was marginally lower, while the Topix was up 0.15 percent. South Korea’s Kospi was down marginally, while the Kosdaq fell 0.33 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shed 0.42 percent, while the Hang Seng Tech index fell 0.65 percent. In contrast, mainland Chinese markets were up, with the Shanghai Composite up 0.2 percent and the Shenzhen Component advancing 0.17 percent.

HDFC Bank reported 19.8 percent YoY growth in standalone profit

The country's largest private sector lender reported a 19.8 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 12,047.5 crore for quarter ended March FY23, as provisions and contingencies fell 19 percent YoY to Rs 2,685.4 crore and the sequential decline in the same was 4.3 percent. Net interest income during the quarter at Rs 23,352 crore grew by 23.7 percent over a year-ago period.

Infosys, second largest IT service exporter recorded Rs 6128 crore profit

The country's second-largest IT services exporter recorded consolidated profit at Rs 6,128 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, down 7 percent sequentially as revenue declined 2.3 percent QoQ to Rs 37,441 crore and EBIT dropped 4.3 percent to Rs 7,877 crore. EBIT margin fell by 50 bps sequentially to 21 percent for the quarter. Revenue in dollar terms slipped 2.2 percent to $4,554 million and in constant currency terms, revenue was down 3.2 percent. Infosys expects revenue to grow 4-7 percent in FY24 and EBIT margin in the range of 20-22 percent for the year.

Oil rises, logs weekly gains after IEA predicts record demand

The International Energy Agency (IEA) also warned that deep output cuts announced by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers led by Russia - a group known as OPEC+ could exacerbate an oil supply deficit and hurt consumers.

Brent crude futures settled at $86.31 a barrel, rising 22 cents, or 0.3 percent. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) settled at $82.52 a barrel, gaining 36 cents, or 0.4 percent.

Dollar

The dollar index bounced off a one-year low and Treasury yields rose after a key Fed official warned that the central bank needs to continue hiking rates to tame inflation. The index traded 0.18 points higher at 101.468 in futures. The value of one US Dollar hovers near the 81.88 mark in comparison with the Indian Rupee.

Gold

Gold prices pulled back sharply on Friday after surging to a more than one-year peak in the last session, as the dollar bounced, and a Federal Reserve official flagged the need for another interest rate hike. Spot gold was last down 1.69 percent at $2,005.35 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled 1.9 percent lower at $2,015.80.

FII and DII

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 221.85 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth Rs 273.68 crore on April 13, National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.

