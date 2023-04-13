 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Shivam Shukla
Apr 13, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST

Trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a mildly negative start for the broader index in India, as the index lost 35 points to trade at 17,844 level on the Singaporean Exchange from its April 12 closing of 17,812, Wall Street ends down and European and Asian markets reporting tepid trading

Nifty may get support at 17,744, followed by 17,718 and 17,677.

The Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open flat or marginally lower today, as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a mildly negative start for the broader index with a loss of 35 points after Nifty closed 90 points higher at 17,812 on Wednesday. SGX futures stood at 17,883.

The BSE Sensex in the previous session added 235 points to close at 60,392, while the Nifty50 closed 90 points higher at 17,812, trading comfortably higher than its 200-day moving average of 17,511 and trying to consolidate on the ongoing momentum.

The pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,744, followed by 17,718 and 17,677. If the index advances, 17,827 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,852 and 17,894.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: