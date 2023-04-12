 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Shivam Shukla
Apr 12, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 342.84 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth Rs 264.02 crore on April 11, National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.

The Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open flat or marginally higher today, as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a mildly positive start for the broader index with a gain of 15 points after Nifty closed 98 points higher at 17,722 on Tuesday. SGX futures stood at 17,802.

The BSE Sensex in the previous session added 311 points to close at 60,157, while the Nifty50 closed 98 points higher at 17,722, trading comfortably higher than its 200-day moving average of 17,511 and trying to consolidate on the recent momentum.

The pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,673, followed by 17,651 and 17,615. If the index advances, 17,745 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,767 and 17,802.

