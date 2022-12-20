 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Sandip Das
Dec 20, 2022 / 07:42 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 34 points.

Stock Market News:

The market is expected to open in the red on December 20, as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 34 points.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex rallied 468 points to 61,806, while the Nifty50 rose 151 points to 18,420 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,294, followed by 18,250 and 18,178. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,437 followed by 18,481 and 18,553.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street closed lower on Monday for a fourth straight session with Nasdaq leading declines as investors shied away from riskier bets, worried the Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could push the US economy into a recession.