Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The market is expected to open in the red on December 20, as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 34 points.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex rallied 468 points to 61,806, while the Nifty50 rose 151 points to 18,420 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,294, followed by 18,250 and 18,178. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,437 followed by 18,481 and 18,553.

US Markets

Wall Street closed lower on Monday for a fourth straight session with Nasdaq leading declines as investors shied away from riskier bets, worried the Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could push the US economy into a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 162.92 points, or 0.49 percent, to 32,757.54, the S&P 500 lost 34.7 points, or 0.90 percent, to 3,817.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 159.38 points, or 1.49 percent, to 10,546.03.

Asian Markets

Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower as the People’s Bank of China kept its key lending rates steady. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.5 percent, with technology and property stocks leading losses in the region. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.26 percent and Shenzhen Component fell 0.5 percent.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.3 percent, and the Topix gained 0.38 percent as investors await the Bank of Japan (BOJ)’s monetary policy announcement. Economists expect the BOJ to maintain its ultra-dovish monetary policy stance, according to a Reuters poll.

SGX Nifty

Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 34 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,452 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Oil rises on hopes for China's economy; recession fears limit gains

Oil prices rose on Monday, as optimism around China relaxing its COVID-19 restrictions outweighed fears of a global recession that would weigh on energy demand.

Brent crude gained 76 cents to settle at $79.80 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 90 cents to $75.19.

November aviation data: Domestic passenger traffic up 11% YoY, 2.4% MoM

India's domestic air traffic rose 11 percent year on year to 116.79 lakh passengers in November, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on December 19 shows. More people flew in November than in October when 114.07 lakh passengers took to the skies. The air traffic, however, was still lower than pre-COVID levels. In November 2019, domestic airlines flew 129.47 lakh passengers.

During the January-November 2022 period, domestic air carriers carried 1,105.10 lakh passengers, up from 726.11 lakh in the year-ago period, an annual growth of 52 percent, the civil aviation regulator said.

Bank of Korea says highly uncertain how swiftly inflation will cool

South Korea's central bank said on Tuesday the country's consumer inflation would remain around 5 percent for some time and then gradually ease, but cautioned that domestic and global factors are raising uncertainty about how fast prices will slow.

"Going forward, uncertainty is high with regard to the oil prices, foreign exchange rates, domestic public utility fares and the pace of economic growth," the Bank of Korea said in a twice-yearly inflation report.

China keeps key lending rates unchanged

The People’s Bank of China kept its one-year and five-year loan prime rates unchanged in December, according to an announcement. The central bank maintained its one-year loan prime rate at 3.65 percent and its five-year loan prime rate at 4.30 percent, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll. The offshore and onshore Chinese yuan were relatively flat at 6.9808 and 6.9783 against the US dollar, respectively.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net-sold shares worth Rs 538.10 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net-purchased shares worth Rs 687.38 crore on December 19, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Japan set to keep ultra-low rates but doubts over yield cap grow

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is set to maintain ultra-low interest rates on Tuesday and reassure markets it will be in no rush to withdraw stimulus, even as rising inflation prods investors to price in the chance of a policy tweak next year. The BOJ's decision would contrast with last week's interest rate hikes by its US and European counterparts aimed at countering persistent price pressures.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has retained Balrampur Chini Mills, IRCTC, Punjab National Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, BHEL, Delta Corp, and GNFC under its F&O ban list for December 20. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

