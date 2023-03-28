 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Rakesh Patil
Mar 28, 2023 / 07:22 AM IST

Stock Market Today: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 66.50 points in step with the Wall Street ending marginally up and Asian markets trading in gains

Nifty has support at 16,933, followed by 16,892 and 16,826.

India's equity benchmarks are expected to open on a positive note today, as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a firm start for the broader index with a gain of 66.50 points.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex climbed 127 points to 57,654, while the Nifty50 advanced 41 points to 16,986 and formed a Doji kind of indecisive pattern on the daily scale. The index has been moving in a range of 16,900-17,100 levels for the last couple of sessions.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 16,933, followed by 16,892 and 16,826. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,064, followed by 17,105 and 17,171.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: