Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Rakesh Patil
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:16 AM IST

Stock Market Today: In the previous session, Sensex fell 398 points to close at 57,527, while the broad-based Nifty declined 132 points to settle at 16,945

India equity benchmarks are expected to open higher on March 27, as trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India with a gain of 116 points.

In the previous session, Sensex fell 398 points to close at 57,527, while the broad-based Nifty declined 132 points to settle at 16,945. The Nifty formed a long bearish candlestick on the daily charts, breaking the lower threshold of downward sloping channel, making the street nervous about the future trend.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 16,917 followed by 16,872 and 16,798. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,064 followed by 17,109 and 17,183.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: