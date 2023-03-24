 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Sandip Das
Mar 24, 2023 / 07:05 AM IST

Stock Market Today: Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Friday, as investors weigh remarks from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said federal emergency actions to back up failed regional banks could be used again if necessary.

Stock Market News: SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 21 points.

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red on March 24 as trends in the SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 21 points.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex fell 289 points to close at 57,925, while the Nifty50 declined 75 points to settle at 17,077 and formed Tweezer Top kind of pattern on the daily charts, which is a bearish reversal pattern as high of two days' candlesticks are almost same.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 17,048, followed by 17,010 and 16,949. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,170, followed by 17,208 and 17,269.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: