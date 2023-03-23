 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Sandip Das
Mar 23, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

Stock Market Today: In the previous session, the BSE Sensex rallied 140 points to close at 58,215, while Nifty added 44.40 points or 0.26 percent to settle at 17,151.90

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex rallied 140 points to close at 58,215

India equity benchmarks are expected to open on a flat to positive note on March 23, as trends in SGX Nifty indicate a muted start for the broader index in India with a loss of 56 points.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex rallied 140 points to close at 58,215, while Nifty added 44.40 points or 0.26 percent to settle at 17,151.90. The broader markets also gained more strength, rising for second straight session. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rose third of a percent and half a percent respectively.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 17,118, followed by 17,094 and 17,094. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,194, followed by 17,217 and 17,255.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: