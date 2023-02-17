 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Sandip Das
Feb 17, 2023 / 07:00 AM IST

Stock Market News: In the previous session, the BSE Sensex settled 44 points higher at 61,320, while the Nifty50 gained 20 points to close at 18,036

The market is expected to open in the red on February 17 as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 84 points.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex settled 44 points higher at 61,320, while the Nifty50 gained 20 points to close at 18,036 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts, but experts feel the sentiments are still positive as the current consolidation may be on expected lines after recent upmove. The indexes closed higher as well as made higher high higher low formation for third straight session.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 18,006, followed by 17,974 and then 17,923. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,108, followed by 18,140 and 18,191.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: