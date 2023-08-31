Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The BSE Sensex gained 11 points to close the previous session at 65,087 points

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to open marginally higher on August 31 as trends in the GIFT Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index with a gain of 20 points.

The BSE Sensex gained 11 points to close the previous session at 65,087 points, while the Nifty50 closed 5 points higher at 19,348 points and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, making higher highs and higher lows formation for the third straight session.

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Nifty may get support at 19,333, followed by 19,305 and 19,260. In case of an upside, 19,423 can be the key resistance, followed by 19,451 and 19,496.

GIFT Nifty

The GIFT Nifty indicates a marginally positive start for the broader index with a gain of 20 points. GIFT Nifty futures stood at 19,480 points after making a high of 19,487 points.

US Markets

S&P 500 futures were flat Wednesday night after the broad market index notched a fourth-straight positive day. Traders also digested a Salesforce earnings beat after hours. Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures oscillated near the flat line. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 44 points, or 0.1%.

Salesforce advanced more than 5% in extended trading after the software company announced fiscal second-quarter results and third-quarter guidance Wednesday that exceeded analysts’ expectations. Those gains helped buoy Dow futures.

Investors are coming off a positive session for the major averages Wednesday, with the S&P 500 ending the day 0.38% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 37.57 points, or 0.11%. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.54%. It was the fourth winning day in a row for the three major averages.

These gains helped the major indexes trim their monthly losses. The Dow and S&P 500 are each lower by more than 1% in August, while the Nasdaq is off by over 2%.

Investors digested weaker-than-expected payrolls data and annual gross domestic product growth forecast that nevertheless suggested the Federal Reserve could soon be done hiking rates, boosting equities.

European Markets

European stock markets closed slightly lower on Wednesday as investors reacted to economic data from Germany and Spain. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index ended down 0.2%, paring earlier gains. Sectors and major bourses were spread across positive and negative territory, with utilities down 1.9%, while media stocks rose 0.7%.

Spain reported flash inflation up 2.6% year on year for August, in line with analyst expectations, while Germany reported a 13.2% drop in imports for the year to July, the sharpest drop since January 1987. Markets closed higher Tuesday, tracking global counterparts as investors look ahead to a fresh round of economic data this week.

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets rose across the board as investors brace for China’s August factory activity data. The world’s second-largest economy is forecast to see a fifth straight month of contraction in the manufacturing sector, according to a Reuters poll. Economists polled are expecting the purchasing managers index to come in at 49.4, representing a softer rate of contraction compared with June’s 49.3.

Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index stood at 18,544, pointing to a stronger open compared with the HSI’s close of 18,482.86. Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.33% and the Topix was up 0.31%, as the country saw its retail sales jump more than expected in July, climbing 6.8% year on year, compared with the 5.4% rise expected by a Reuters poll.

South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.23% and the Kosdaq was 0.36% higher. South Korea’s industrial production slid 8% year-on-year in July, marking its 10th straight month of contraction. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 was 0.11% higher, on pace for a fourth straight day of gains.

On Wednesday in the U.S., all three major indexes gained, with the S&P 500 notching a four-day winning streak, as investors assess new U.S. economic data. The broad-market index climbed 0.38%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.11%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.54%. Separately, U.S. annual gross domestic product growth was downwardly revised on Wednesday to 2.1% from the previous 2.4% forecast.

Gift Nifty sets record single-day turnover of $12.98 billion

Gift Nifty, which stands as a new benchmark to the growth story of the Indian equity market, reached an all-time-high single-day trading activity of 3,36,535 contracts with a turnover of $12.98 billion (around Rs 1,07,267 crore) on August 29. Open interest stood at 3,08,254 contracts, representing a substantial $11.93 billion (equivalent to Rs 98,589 crore) in valuation.

The trajectory of trading turnover on the NSE IX has shown exponential growth since the start of full-scale operation commencement in GIFT Nifty on July 3. Gift Nifty has since been witness to a cumulative volume exceeding 2.94 million contracts, with an aggregate turnover of $113.73 billion.

BSE moves Bankex expiry to Monday from Friday, effective October 16

The expiry day of S&P BSE Bankex derivatives contracts will be revised to Monday effective October 16, the Bombay Stock Exchange said in a circular dated August 30. The existing expiry day of Bankex contracts is Friday.

"New contracts of S&P BSE Bankex with Monday expiry will be generated on October 13, 2023 end of day and will be available for trading with effect from October 16, 2023," the exchange said. Meanwhile, the expiry day of Sensex derivative contracts has not been changed from Friday.

Sula Vineyards: Verlinvest Asia looks to sell up to 12.56% via block deal

Verlinvest Asia Pte is likely to offload up to 12.56 percent stake in Sula Vineyards for Rs 539.2 crore via a block deal, CNBC Awaaz reported on August 30, citing sources. The base price of the block deal is expected to be around Rs 473 apiece. Verlinvest Asia Pte, an investment company that invests in digital and e-commerce, food, beverages, and health and care sectors, will sell the shares at a price in the range of of Rs 473-508.7 apiece, the sources added. The share sale price range corresponds to a 0 to 7% discount to the Sula Vineyard stock's closing price of Rs 508.70 on the NSE on August 30.

No surprise if markets take a breather in next few months: Motilal Oswal Private Wealth

The stock markets are "still looking attractive" and it would not be a surprise if a breather is seen in the next few months, said Ashish Shanker, the managing director and chief executive officer of Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management. At this juncture, flexi-cap funds would be the most-recommended investment vehicle, he added.

In the near term, the markets "have run up", and this is not due to liquidity alone, but also due to the fact that the fundamentals have kept pace, Shanker said, during an interaction with Moneycontrol on August 30.

Infra space may replicate 2003-07 boom, last for 4-6 years: Vijay Kedia

The infrastructure sector is into a boom phase since the past six to seven months, Vijay Kedia, investor and director of Atul Auto, said in an interaction with Moneycontrol on August 29.

The market veteran believes that the infrastructure sector will see the similar trends it had seen during 2003 to 2007. The primary reason for latest boom, according to Kedia, is the increased government spending on infrastructure.

“Additionally, the private sector capacity has also reached around 75 to 80 percent. So, this is the high time from where private capital expenditure (capex) will start,” he said.

Between 2003 and 2007, capex was primarily centered around conventional industries like thermal energy, roads and railways, construction, and real estate. In contrast, the present cycle of capex is more diverse, concentrating on improving and modernizing emerging sectors, with a strong emphasis on manufacturing.

Oil Prices

Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday after U.S. government data showed tighter-than-expected crude supplies in the world’s biggest fuel consumer, while a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico kept investors on edge. Brent crude futures for October rose 21 cents to $85.70 a barrel. The October contract expires on Thursday and the more active November contract was at $85.13, up 22 cents.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 30 cents to $81.46. Both benchmarks rallied by more than a dollar on Tuesday as the U.S. currency weakened after soft U.S. jobs data reduced the likelihood of further increases to interest rates.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 10.6 million barrels in the last week to 422.9 million barrels, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. Analysts in a Reuters poll expected a 3.3-million-barrel drop. Product supplied of finished motor gasoline - a proxy for demand - was at about 9.1 million barrels per day.

Dollar Index

The Dollar index traded 0.34 percent lower in futures at 103.18, whereas the value of one dollar hovered near Rs 82.65.

Gold Prices

Gold hit its highest in nearly a month on Wednesday, as a fresh batch of weak U.S. economic readings reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve may have to hit pause on its interest rate hikes. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,945.81 per ounce, just below its highest since Aug. 2. U.S. gold futures also rose 0.5% to $1,974.00.

“Gold is trading at highs for the month as the weaker-than-expected ADP report and GDP revision continue a trend of softer economic indicators that will likely keep the Fed on hold in September,” said Tai Wong, a New York-based independent metals trader.

Benchmark 10-year yields dropped to their lowest since Aug. 11 while the dollar slipped to a two-week low after U.S. GDP data showed a softening of the economy in the second quarter. A drop in U.S. job openings added to the sentiment.

FIIs and DIIs

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 494.68 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased Rs 1,323.24 crore worth of stocks on August 30, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies.