Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Sandip Das
Feb 16, 2023 / 06:59 AM IST

Stock Market News: In the previous session, the BSE Sensex jumped 243 points to settle at 61,275, while the Nifty50 advanced 86 points to close at 18,016

The market is expected to open in the green on February 16 as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 55 points.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 17,899 followed by 17,856 and then 17,788. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,037, followed by 18,079 and 18,148.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 17,899 followed by 17,856 and then 17,788. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,037, followed by 18,079 and 18,148.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: