Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to open marginally higher on August 28 as trends in the GIFT Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index with a gain of 40 points.

The BSE Sensex lost 365 points to close the previous session at 64,886 points, while the Nifty50 closed 120 points lower at 19,265 points, trading near its 200-day moving average of 19,589 points and trying to sustain the ongoing momentum.

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Nifty may get support at 19,236, followed by 19,210 and 19,168. In case of an upside, 19,320 can be the key resistance, followed by 19,346 and 19,388.

GIFT Nifty

The GIFT Nifty indicates a marginally positive start for the broader index with a gain of 40 points after the Nifty closed 120 points lower at 19,265 points on August 25. GIFT Nifty futures stood at 19,278 points.

US Markets

The stock futures gained slightly to kick off the final trading week of August. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 50 points, or about 0.15 percent, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.14 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Stocks are coming off a winning session following fresh remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 247.48 points, or 0.7 percent, on Friday, but finished the week 0.45 percent lower. The S&P 500 added about 0.7 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced about 0.9 percent. Both the broad-based and tech-heavy index notched their first winning week in four, adding about 0.8 percent and 2.3 percent.

Speaking on Friday at the annual central bank conference at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell pointed to some signs of continued economic growth and strong consumer spending but indicated that the central bank would “proceed carefully” with additional hikes.

“Although inflation has moved down from its peak — a welcome development — it remains too high,” Powell said in prepared remarks. “We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate and intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective.”

European markets

European markets closed mixed on Friday as traders reacted to comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the annual Jackson Hole symposium. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended flat for the session, paring earlier gains, with sectors and major bourses pointing in opposite directions.

The continental blue-chip index closed the Thursday session down 0.4 percent as global momentum on the back of US chipmaker Nvidia’s blowout earnings faded throughout the day. Shares in Asia-Pacific retreated across the board on Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 leading losses as markets prepared to hear from a host of Fed speakers at the central bank’s Jackson Hole symposium. In prepared remarks for his keynote address at the meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned that further interest rate increases could be necessary in the fight against inflation.

“We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate,” Powell said, before adding that the U.S. cental bank intends “to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective.”

Asian markets

Asia-Pacific markets started the final trading week of August higher after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said that inflation remains “too high” and that the central bank is “prepared to raise rates further if appropriate.”

Speaking at Jackson Hole over the weekend, Powell acknowledged that progress has been made on inflation and that the Fed will remain flexible as it contemplates further moves but gave little indication that it’s ready to start easing rates anytime soon.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.93 percent, while the Topix was up 0.89 percent. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.41 percent and Kosdaq 0.7 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.47 percent on its open, ahead of the country’s July retail sales data expected later Monday. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index stood at 17,970, also pointing to a positive open compared with the HSI’s close of 17,956.38.

FPIs invest Rs 10,689 cr in Aug; pace of investment slows

After infusing a staggering amount in Indian equities in the past three months, the pace of inflow from foreign investors ebbed in August with a net investment of Rs 10,689 crore on higher crude oil prices and the resurfacing of inflation risks. Further, markets could remain volatile in the coming week due to macroeconomic uncertainty and rising US bond yields.

This has been prompting FPIs to flee emerging market equities, including India, and park funds in haven US securities, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd. Further, markets could remain volatile in the coming week due to macroeconomic uncertainty and rising US bond yields.

What to expect from RIL’s 46th AGM: Retail & Jio IPOs, green energy & Jio Financial plans, and more

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries' 46th annual general meeting (AGM) is expected to set the tone for the markets in the coming week, with investors eyeing a slew of major announcements. The AGM today comes just a few days after Jio Financial Services' listing, and Qatar Investment Authority's acquisition of stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL).

As has been the case over the past few years, RIL's AGM has become more about its newer divisions that are growing rapidly, though the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment still forms the biggest chunk of the conglomerate's revenue. In its 2022 AGM, the company announced the roll out of Jio 5G across India by December 2023. In 2021, it was the entry into green energy, and the year before, it announced the induction of Google as a minority investor.

Primary market schedule | 4 IPOs to be launched, 6 listings this week

The primary market segment for this week will see four IPOs worth over Rs 500 crore opening for subscription and six stocks that will be scheduled for listing on the bourses. Test and measuring instruments maker Rishabh Instruments will be the first from the mainboard segment, launching its maiden public issue on August 30 and also closing in the same week on September 1.

The fund raising by the company will be Rs 490.78 crore at upper end of price band of Rs 418-441 per share, comprising a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 75 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 415.78 crore by investor SACEF Holdings II, and promoters. The public issue of infrastructure company Vishnu Prakash R Punglia, which opened on August 24, will be closing next week on August 28. The offer, so far, has been subscribed 10.63 times, with support from all kinds of investors.

Seeing green shoots of pickup on volumes as inflation moderates: ITC CMD Sanjiv Puri

As inflation is moderating, diversified group ITC is seeing green shoots of volume growth and expects the momentum to continue sequentially, its Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri said on Sunday.

This will certainly lead to improvement in volume, but it will not happen overnight, said Puri in New Delhi on the sidelines of the B20 Summit organised by the CII. Over the ITC's plan for the demerger of its hotel business, Puri said it is going to benefit the existing shareholders by incorporating a wholly owned new subsidiary ITC Hotels Ltd.

"It will be a pure play, focused on hospitality, which can leverage the institutional strengths of ITC. And ITC in turn will be able to leverage the synergy on its hospitality business, or its FMCG businesses," Puri told PTI.

Mcap of three of top-10 most-valued firms erodes by Rs 82,082.91 crore

The combined market valuation of three of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 82,082.91 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit. From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the three laggards, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance were the gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 62.15 points or 0.09 percent.

Oil prices

Oil futures climbed about 1% to a one-week high on Friday as U.S. diesel prices soared, the number of oil rigs dropped, and a fire broke out at a refinery in Louisiana. Brent crude futures rose $1.12, or 1.3 percent, to settle at $84.48 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 78 cents, or 1.0 percent, to settle at $79.83.

Diesel futures soared about 5% to a near seven-month high, boosting the diesel crack spread a measure of refining profit margins, to its highest since January 2023.

Dollar index

The Dollar index traded 0.20 percent higher in futures at 104.19, whereas the value of one dollar hovered near Rs 82.55

Gold Prices

Gold fell on Friday, en route to snap a four-session streak of gains after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell left the door open to more interest rate hikes. Spot gold last fell 0.21 percent to $1,913.3643 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled 0.4 percent lower at $1,939.90.

The dollar and benchmark 10-year Treasury yields ticked higher, denting non-yielding bullion’s appeal. This pressured gold as Powell looks to stay the course in holding rates higher for longer, remaining data-dependent, said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

FIIs and DIIs

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 4,638.21 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased Rs 1,414.35 crore worth of stocks on August 25, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies.