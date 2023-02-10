 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Sandip Das
Feb 10, 2023 / 07:12 AM IST

Stock Market News: In the previous session, the BSE Sensex rose 142 points to settle at 60,806, while the Nifty50 climbed 22 points to end at 17,893

The market is likely to open in the red on February 10 as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 102 points.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex rose 142 points to settle at 60,806, while the Nifty50 climbed 22 points to end at 17,893 after taking a good support at 17,800 level for yet another session, forming Doji pattern on the daily charts as the closing was near the opening levels indicating indecision among bulls and bears about future market trend.

As per the pivot charts, we have the key support level for the Nifty at 17,811, followed by 17,779, and 17,726. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,916, followed by 17,948 and 18,000.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: