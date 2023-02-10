English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

    Stock Market News: In the previous session, the BSE Sensex rose 142 points to settle at 60,806, while the Nifty50 climbed 22 points to end at 17,893

    Sandip Das
    February 10, 2023 / 07:12 AM IST
    Stock Market News:

    Stock Market News:

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The market is likely to open in the red on February 10 as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 102 points.

    In the previous session, the BSE Sensex rose 142 points to settle at 60,806, while the Nifty50 climbed 22 points to end at 17,893 after taking a good support at 17,800 level for yet another session, forming Doji pattern on the daily charts as the closing was near the opening levels indicating indecision among bulls and bears about future market trend.

    As per the pivot charts, we have the key support level for the Nifty at 17,811, followed by 17,779, and 17,726. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,916, followed by 17,948 and 18,000.

    Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: