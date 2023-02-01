 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market Live Updates: Nifty around 17,800, Sensex gains 400 pts ahead of Budget; auto stocks in focus

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Stock Market Live Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green.

February 01, 2023 / 05:25 AM IST

February 01, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company recorded 31% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 684 crore for December FY23 quarter. Net income jumped 22% YoY to Rs 1,832 crore, disbursements rising 68% to Rs 17,559 crore for the quarter.

Total AUM crossed the milestone of Rs 1 lakh crore at Rs 1.03 lakh crore, up 31% YoY. Despite high inflation and high interest rates, strong festive season sales and workforce returning to metro cities has helped drive growth.

Also, company boardapproved to issue secured redeemable NCDs aggregating to Rs 5,000 crore in one or more tranches

February 01, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Manu Rishi Guptha, Founder and CEO of MRG Capital

Considering this budget is the last before the general elections in 2024, we expect the budget to be a bit populist. Support to MSME and Agri sectors to continue while some moderation in capex spends (from 7.5 lakh crore in FY23) is expected. Buoyant direct and indirect tax collections will be offset by sticky food, farm subsidy bills and lower disinvestment targets. So, we need to see the path FM takes to get to the fiscal deficit target of 4.5% by FY26 from 6.4% currently.

Government ECLGS scheme to support Covid hit MSME sector has seen 71 percent (of total Rs 5 lakh crore allocated) disbursals and set to end in March 2023. Not availing of full credit available indicates better health of the sector but considering the inflationary trends and falling exports amid global recessionary trends, we expect Government to extend the validity of the scheme.

Government hasn’t tweaked income tax slabs since February 2020 budget wherein tax rates were reduced albeit on the clause of not claiming any exemptions. With inflationary trends and in view of FY24 elections, Government might offer some relief to the salaried class to increase the exemption limit from the current 2.5 lakh.

February 01, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

February 01, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

Bajaj Auto January auto sales | Total sales were down 21% at 2,85,995 units versus 3,63,443 units, YoY

February 01, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens:

Indian indices opened higher on February 1 with Nifty above 17700

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 457.32 points or 0.77% at 60007.22, and the Nifty was up 130.60 points or 0.74% at 17792.80. About 1593 shares have advanced, 382 shares declined, and 110 shares are unchanged.

February 01, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

Syngene Large Trade | 4 crore shares (9.97% equity) change hands in a clock deal window

February 01, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Escorts Kubota January Tractor Sales 

Total sales up 16.5% at 6,649 units against 5,707 units, while domestic sales were up 22.2% at 6,235 units versus 5,103 units, YoY