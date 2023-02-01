Market Live Updates: Nifty around 17,800, Sensex gains 400 pts ahead of Budget; auto stocks in focus

Stock Market Live Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company recorded 31% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 684 crore for December FY23 quarter. Net income jumped 22% YoY to Rs 1,832 crore, disbursements rising 68% to Rs 17,559 crore for the quarter.
Total AUM crossed the milestone of Rs 1 lakh crore at Rs 1.03 lakh crore, up 31% YoY. Despite high inflation and high interest rates, strong festive season sales and workforce returning to metro cities has helped drive growth.
Also, company boardapproved to issue secured redeemable NCDs aggregating to Rs 5,000 crore in one or more tranches
Union Budget 2023: Sagar Lele, WealthBasket Curator & Founder of Rupeeting, is also positive on the cement space and says the sector has enough tailwinds to outperform in 2023... Read More
Manu Rishi Guptha, Founder and CEO of MRG Capital
Considering this budget is the last before the general elections in 2024, we expect the budget to be a bit populist. Support to MSME and Agri sectors to continue while some moderation in capex spends (from 7.5 lakh crore in FY23) is expected. Buoyant direct and indirect tax collections will be offset by sticky food, farm subsidy bills and lower disinvestment targets. So, we need to see the path FM takes to get to the fiscal deficit target of 4.5% by FY26 from 6.4% currently.
Government ECLGS scheme to support Covid hit MSME sector has seen 71 percent (of total Rs 5 lakh crore allocated) disbursals and set to end in March 2023. Not availing of full credit available indicates better health of the sector but considering the inflationary trends and falling exports amid global recessionary trends, we expect Government to extend the validity of the scheme.
Government hasn’t tweaked income tax slabs since February 2020 budget wherein tax rates were reduced albeit on the clause of not claiming any exemptions. With inflationary trends and in view of FY24 elections, Government might offer some relief to the salaried class to increase the exemption limit from the current 2.5 lakh.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Bajaj Auto January auto sales | Total sales were down 21% at 2,85,995 units versus 3,63,443 units, YoY
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened higher on February 1 with Nifty above 17700
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 457.32 points or 0.77% at 60007.22, and the Nifty was up 130.60 points or 0.74% at 17792.80. About 1593 shares have advanced, 382 shares declined, and 110 shares are unchanged.
Syngene Large Trade | 4 crore shares (9.97% equity) change hands in a clock deal window
Escorts Kubota January Tractor Sales
Total sales up 16.5% at 6,649 units against 5,707 units, while domestic sales were up 22.2% at 6,235 units versus 5,103 units, YoY
While FMCG staple companies are dealing with muted rural demand amid inflationary concerns, Britannia’s robust earnings performance is set to come on the back of demand resilience in biscuits vis-à-vis other categories.... Read More
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The massive FPI selling in Indian markets have impacted market sentiments. NSDL data shows FPI selling of Rs 28852 crores in January. The actual selling in the cash market is a mammoth Rs 53887 crores in January. FPIs are selling in India and buying in cheaper markets like China, Hong Kong and South Korea where valuations are attractive. This “short India and long other cheaper markets” strategy has led to big underperformance of the Indian market, so far this year. While China, Hong Kong and South Korea are up by 5.4 %, 10.4% and 8.4% respectively in January India is down by 2.4%. This kind of underperformance is unlikely to last long. FIIs are also hugely short in the derivatives market.
If the budget turns out to be good, with no unpleasant surprises, there can be short covering leading to spurt in the market. On the other hand, if there is some negative proposal like hiking the LTCGs tax to 20%, FIIs will continue to sell, pushing the markets further down. The Economic Survey reflects optimism on the growth and corporate earnings front. This augurs well for the markets in the medium term.
Ameya Ranadive, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking:
On Wednesday, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 118 points, or 0.66 percent, higher, setting the stage for a strong start for Dalal Street. The last full-year budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration will be presented at 11 a.m. in New Delhi before they run for a third term in the summer of 2024.
In order to support Prime Minister Modi's goal of making India a worldwide powerhouse without jeopardising the deficit, Nirmala Sitharaman is anticipated to reduce wasteful spending to free up cash to build more roads and ports, generate jobs, and improve supply chains.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 15 paise higher at 81.77 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 81.92.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensexwas up 286.38 points or 0.48% at 59,836.28, and the Nifty was up 218.50 points or 1.24% at 17,880.70.
Budget 2023:
10am: Cabinet meet
11am: Budget speech
3pm: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's post-budget press briefing
Adani Enterprises pulls off FPO despite Hindenburg report
The Follow-On Public Offering (FPO) of Adani Enterprises received bids for 50.86 million shares against an offer size of 45.5 million shares, representing a 112 percent subscription, on January 31, the third and final day of bidding.
This excludes the anchor portion that was fully subscribed.
Retail investors took a backseat as the stock price has slid below the FPO price band, bidding for only 12 percent of the shares set aside for them.
Qualified institutional buyers (QIB) were at the forefront. They bid for 16.1 million of the 12.8 million shares set aside for them, indicating a 1.26 times subscription.
Non-institutional investors subscribed 332 percent of the portion set aside for them. They have bid for 31.93 million shares against the 9.6 million reserved. Meanwhile, employees have bid for 55 percent of the shares reserved for them.
Amar Ambani, Group President and Head, Institutional Equities, Yes Securities
Even though expenditure for FY23 will likely surpass the budgeted numbers, the math will be under control due to the buoyancy in tax collections.
After the pandemic-induced spurt in spending, FY24 Budget expansion is likely to be a moderate one, with the economy having stabilized. From looking at the budget data of the last two decades, it is amply evident that the NDA tends to be less expansionary on the fiscal.
The government will continue to focus on Capex and also persist with its intent to swell the share of Indirect Taxes, as is evident from the widening net of formalisation. We see subsidy bills moving back to pre-Covid levels in terms of GDP size. Notwithstanding the fact that government’s Debt servicing is a cause for concern - given interest payments significantly eating into revenue receipts - a decisive tilt towards small saving schemes should reduce the dependence on market borrowings and ease the pressure on sovereign yields.
This time round, the government is likely to be modest in its asset monetization targets, unlike the lofty projections of the prior budgets. In all probability, India’s GDP growth target would be a low double-digit affair amid a challenging global backdrop, and the government would not stray from its fiscal prudence roadmap.
A quick budget guide for stock market investors
Most market participants appear to be praying that the finance minister skips the investment and capital markets from her Budget provisions altogether. No change in capital gains taxation is all they would wish for... Read More
Japan factory activity shrinks for third month in January
Japan's factory activity contracted for a third straight month in January, a private survey showed on Wednesday, although manufacturers' outlook remained upbeat on improved supply and price conditions.
Amid worsening global economic conditions, Japanese companies are facing calls for higher wage hikes at spring labour talks to counter inflation and support the consumption-led recovery in the world's third-largest economy.
The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index was at 48.9 in January, unchanged from the flash reading and the previous month's final figure, which was the weakest level since October 2020.
South Korea slides towards recession as Jan exports plunge
South Korea's economy inched towards its first recession in three years as data on Wednesday showed its January trade deficit soared to a record thanks to a plunge in exports caused by a combination of long holidays and cooling global demand.
Asia's fourth-largest economy, which relies heavily on trade for growth, shrank by 0.4% in the October-December quarter and is now on the brink of falling into what would be its first recession since the middle of 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Exports fell 16.6% in January from a year earlier, trade ministry data showed, worse than an 11.3% decline predicted in a Reuters survey and the fastest drop in exports since May 2020.
Ashwin Patil, Senior Research analyst at LKP Securities
Defence sector, as every year before the budget has a wishlist out of which the important one is outlay for emphasis on indigenisation, which means emphasis on local production. The GOI definitely does a lot for the sector every year, also on the R&D side where they plan to spend a substantial amount. Therefore even this year we expect them to announce a significant budget for the space and research, electronic equipment and advancement on further localization.
On PLI schemes we would say that the GOI is fostering healthy competition in the defence space through launching various PLI schemes. This would surely improve the quality of defence products and services and further enhance the defence sector. Also the country needs to improve on their space research, due to which we believe that further PLI schemes will be more focused on Space research.
China January Caixin Manufacturing PMI at 49.2
China's factory activity shrank more slowly in January after Beijing lifted tough COVID curbs late last year which helped ease pressure on manufacturers though infections among workers hampered production, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday.
The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) nudged up to 49.2 in January from 49.0 the previous month but missed expectations in a Reuters poll of 49.5.
Bond Yields Update:
State Bank of India hikes one-year lending rate
State Bank of India (SBI) hiked one-year lending rate by 10 bps to 8.40 percent, reported CNBC-TV18.
In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.85 percent or Rs 15.35 at Rs 553.70 on the BSE.
Manish Chowdhury, Head of research at Stoxbox
The economic survey 2022-23 is a testament of India specific triggers aligned in the right direction of sustained economic growth. Despite the global headwinds, India is projected to log a growth rate of 6-6.8% in FY24 which would be the fastest amongst the major global economies.
We believe that many structural factors like PLIs, FTAs, alternate technologies/fuels, domestic demand, and healthy balance sheets of consumers, corporates and banks are likely to propel economic growth higher in the long term.
With inflation off from its peak, the demand side of the story looks intact, further helped by private capex cycle revival along with growing public sector investments. We believe that if India is able to steer through the elevated risks arising from higher inflation and slowing growth in advanced economies, we may usher into a new era of growth which may drive us closer to the USD 5 trillion GDP in the near term.
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
Key indices eked out modest gains in an extremely volatile trading session, as investors resorted to profit-taking ahead of the Union Budget announcement. Also, the US Federal Reserve meeting on interest rate decision overnight tomorrow prompted investors to take selective bets with a cautious stance.
Technically, the Nifty found resistance near 17,750. As long as the index is holding the 17,500 support zone, the pullback formation is likely to continue.
Above the same, the index could move up to 17,800-17,850. On the flip side, below 17,500, the market may witness a sharp selloff and on further correction, the index could slip till 17,400-17,350.
Results Today:
ACC Q3 Earnings:
ACC has posted 59.7 percent fall in its Q3 net profit at Rs 113.2 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 against Rs 281 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Revenue of the company was up 7.4 percent at Rs 4,537 crore versus Rs 4,226 crore, YoY.
TPG Rise Climate TopGun subscribes 3.75 crore CCPS in Tata Motors' arm for Rs 3,750 crore
TPG Rise Climate TopGun Pte. Ltd has subscribed to 3,75,00,000 compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) of the face value of Rs 1,000 each in the Tata Motors' subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited on January 31, 2023, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 37,50,00,00,000 as the second tranche of the transaction.
With the subscription of the Tranche II Investor Securities by TPG, the entire investment aggregating to Rs 75,00,00,00,000 as contemplated to be invested by TPG under the agreement, has been received by the subsidiary
Budget 2023: HUL’s Sanjiv Mehta seeks extension in concessional tax rate timeline
Budget 2023: The deadline for availing concessional tax rate is till March 2024, and going by Mehta’s wish list, it should be extended till 2029... Read More
Gold little changed as traders await Fed decision
Gold prices were little changed in early Asian trading on Wednesday, as investors refrained from taking big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate-hike decision due later in the day.
Spot gold was almost flat at USD 1,927.42 per ounce, as of 0032 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at USD 1,941.90.
Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
In the case of Nifty, a gap up opening on January 31 was followed by a steep selling pressure in the beginning of the session. Nevertheless, the index managed to recover as the day progressed & closed in the green.
With this bounce, the index is heading towards the level of 17,800, which holds the key for further course of action from a short term perspective.
If the index manages to surpass 17,800 then it will be poised for a larger up move. Till then a consolidation in the range of 17,400-17,800 is possible.
Trade Spotlight | What's your strategy for RCF, Bharat Electronics, Chambal Fertilisers on Budget day?
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals after the short correction has bottomed out near Rs 287 zone and indicated a decent pullback with a big bullish candle pattern on the daily chart to improve the bias. It is moving past the significant 50EMA level of Rs 306 zone anticipating for further upward move in the coming sessions.... Read More
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) have net-sold shares worth Rs 5,439.64 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) have net-bought shares worth Rs 4,506.31 crore on January 31, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Dollar pauses ahead of Fed rate decision
The dollar was broadly flat against major currencies on Wednesday after easing in the previous session following U.S. data that showed moderating wage pressure, with investors keenly awaiting the conclusion of a Federal Reserve policy meeting.
The U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points later on Wednesday, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference is likely to take the spotlight as traders attempt to gauge how long the Fed is likely to stay hawkish.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six major peers, fell 0.029% to 102.060. It slipped 0.16% in the previous session, in part because of a report showing U.S. labour costs had increased in the fourth quarter at their slowest pace in a year.
The index has fallen for four straight months. As investors price in the Fed reaching the end of its rate-hike cycle, the index is far from the 20-year high of 114.78 it touched on Sept. 28.
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Nifty recovered from early morning weakness gradually to end Jan 31 in the positive. At close, Nifty was up 0.07% or 13.2 points at 17,662.2. Volumes on the NSE were on the higher side as compared to the recent average. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio jumped to 3.28:1
Global shares edged down as investors braced for an eventful week that will include central bank meetings, a slew of earnings reports and key U.S. economic data.
Nifty recovered well from the lows of the morning. It also made a higher low compared to the previous session. We have the Union Budget on Feb 01. Nifty could stay in the 17,542-17,760 band in the near term. Breaches of this band may be fleeting on the Budget day. Volumes and sustenance below/above these levels will be crucial to watch out for.
At a glance: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Team
Economic Survey 2023 key highlights: GDP growth for FY24 at 6-6.8 per cent, higher CAD
The Economic Survey is a flagship document of the central government that delves into the key details of Indian economy and lays out path for the future trajectory. It also flags risks that could be a challenge for the economy.... Read More
Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO Securities.
As per the Advanced Estimates the Indian GDP grew 7% in FY22-23 and now as per the economic survey the government forecasts India would grow 6% to 6.8% in coming financial year. The forecast is towards a conservative side as the government would expect the slowdown in exports to be a continuing trend.
India’s current account deficit was 4.4% of GDP in the September quarter higher from 1.3% in the previous year. The pressure on current account deficit (CAD) is expected to sustain as the buyout domestic consumption would continue to attract imports while the exports would take more time to recover.
An interesting statement made in the survey was the inflation was not high enough to deter private consumption nor low enough to weaken investment, even though it remained above the central bank's target range of 2% to 6% in 2022/23.
The GDP as per the survey would dip in FY24 but in the medium term it is expected to strengthen and rise to 7-8% levels as global situation improves.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 114.50 points or 0.64 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,860.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Asia-Pacific shares trade higher as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve’s Wednesday meeting
Jubilant Pharmov gets NDA approval for Technetium Mertiatide Injection
Jubilant Pharmova Limited’s wholly owned subsidiary Jubilant Draximage Inc has received approval from the US FDA with regards to the company’s new drug application (NDA) submitted pursuant to section 505(b)(2) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) for Kit for the Preparation of Technetium (Tc 99m) Mertiatide Injection.
Budget 2023 needs to be a growth-oriented in line with economic outlook of India: USISPF
This year's annual budget needs to be a growth-oriented one in line with the country's economic outlook, a top American India-centric strategic and business advocacy group said on Tuesday. The previous budgets were focused on pandemic recovery.
This current budget needs to be a growth-oriented budget in line with India's economic outlook, said Mukesh Aghi, president of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum.
"Investors will be eyeing the budget for economic queues and hence a robust budget focused on growth, targeting PLI schemes for manufacturing investors, and targeting supply chain recovery is the need of the hour," Aghi said.
Buzzing Stocks: Britannia, Coal India, GE Shipping, others in news on Budget day
Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell on Budget day.... Read More
What India needs right now is better flow of low-cost credit for businesses, says Rashmi Saluja - Executive Chairperson, Religare
The most important reform India needs right now is the better flow of low cost credit, for the businesses. It will help MSME sector in specific and larger industries in general and further support the economy to gain momentum towards better growth, in FY2022. Availability of better line of credit for the businesses means an upward trend in investments, demand as well as consumption and it will bring a fresh lease of life in the financial system. Government of India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has shown positive signs and has given push to investments, in the large scale manufacturing industries, like electronics. The reform for credit availability shall also be instrumental for Atmanirbhar Bharat push of the Government of India.
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens on Budget day
Budget day Stock Market News: The market is likely to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 130 points on the back of positive macro fundamentals and growing interest over the upcoming Budget announcements... Read More
We need flexibility in pricing across states for iron ore, says Sunil Duggal, CEO, Vedanta:
With the economy emerging from COVID induced slowdown at a remarkable pace, we expect the honourable Finance Minister to continue her focus on reviving India's growth in FY22 and ensure full recovery from the impact of the pandemic. We would urge honourable Finance Minister to continue with the efforts to boost domestic production in making ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ a reality with her budget proposals. As part of the budget, it is imperative the government steps up spend on infrastructure and core sectors to ensure that growth momentum is sustained in the long run.
We also expect the right mix of progressive policies and incentives to attract further FDI in mining, thereby paving way for the adoption of modern exploration technologies for sustainable practices. Just like coal, more minerals and metals should be opened up for exploration. We also expect the budget to rationalise taxes for the mining sector, including crude oil, which will provide much needed relief to the sector that has been reeling under the impact of Covid-19.
We need flexibility in pricing across states for iron ore. Government to ensure that all restrictions on the pricing and marketing of minerals, such as the e-auction regime for iron ore in Karnataka, are lifted. This will boost exports and that will bring in parity across states and boost the economy.
Oil edges higher ahead of Fed policy decision, OPEC+ guidance:
Oil edged higher before a Federal Reserve monetary-policy decision and guidance from producer group OPEC and its allies. West Texas Intermediate rose above $79 a barrel after gaining more than 1% on Tuesday. While the US central bank is expected to deliver another interest-rate hike, there are signs officials could consider a pause after Wednesday’s meeting, potentially boosting the allure of risk assets and hurting the dollar.