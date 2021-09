September 24, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST

Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities:

Sensex has achieved a new milestone of 60,000 mark with strong move across sectors and stocks over the last 2 months. We believe the positive momentum will continue as we are stepping into the second quarter results from the middle of the next month, earnings are poised to be better than first quarter with respect to management outlook being shared by various companies in their quarterly conference calls.

We could expect some consolidation in outperforming sectors like IT, Realty and Metals while sectors like Auto, Banks which are trading at discount to the broader markets could catch up over the next few months.