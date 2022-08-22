business Stock Market Live: Will auto sector rally continue? | AstraZeneca, IIFL Finance & CAMS in focus European markets closed lower on Friday, tracking global uncertainty as investors chart the course for monetary policy and continue to digest corporate earnings reports. Stoxx 600 ended 0.8 percent lower, while other bourses shed over a percent each, and FTSE ended mildly higher. Stocks in the spotlight today: AstraZeneca, IIFL Finance, CAMS and Oriental Hotel. We also discuss if it is still the right time to buy auto stocks.