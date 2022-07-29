business Stock Market Live: US GDP Data Review | DRL, TVS Motors, Sapphire Foods In Focus | Morning Trade The negative GDP print marked the second consecutive quarter of contraction, which is one indicator an economy may be tipping into a recession. We decode the United States’ GDP data with Ben Emons of Medley Global Advisors. On the spotlight today: Dr Reddy’s, TVS Motors, Sapphire Foods, and Sona BLW. We also answer your stock queries LIVE with Shivangi Sarda of Motilal Oswal.