Market Live: Volatile trade continues on D-Street; Sensex up 150 points, Nifty struggles around 11,000

MOODY’S VIEW ON RENEWABLE ENERGY

The share of renewable energy in the country's electricity generation mix is likely to rise to around 18 percent by 2022, from 7.8 percent at present, owing to the continuous focus on capacity addition from solar and wind, a report said Tuesday.

Global ratings agency Moody's Investors Service in its report said India is taking positive steps to align its power generation mix with its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement.

(Source: PTI)