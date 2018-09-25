Market Live: Volatile trade continues on D-Street; Sensex up 150 points, Nifty struggles around 11,000

Live now
Sep 25, 2018 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
GARDEN REACH SHIPBUILDERS IPO UPDATE
YES BANK RISES AHEAD OF BOARD MEETING
DHFL falls 22%
MOODY’S VIEW ON RENEWABLE ENERGY
The share of renewable energy in the country's electricity generation mix is likely to rise to around 18 percent by 2022, from 7.8 percent at present, owing to the continuous focus on capacity addition from solar and wind, a report said Tuesday.
Global ratings agency Moody's Investors Service in its report said India is taking positive steps to align its power generation mix with its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement.
(Source: PTI)
Buzzing stock: National Aluminium Company (NALCO) share price rallied 2.8 percent intraday Tuesday after global brokerage house Macquarie raised target price on the stock.
The stock price was quoting at Rs 66.60, up Rs 1.75, or 2.70 percent on the BSE, at 12:20 hours IST.
Macquarie has upgraded alumina prices by 25-37 percent for FY19-20. "Higher alumina and weaker rupee lead to 25-41 percent EPS for FY19-21," the research house said.
It feels the company is the best play on alumina and maintained Outperform call on the stock with increased target price to Rs 87 from Rs 82 per share.
Market to remain volatile with immediate support for Nifty at 10,855: Sanctum Wealth
Immediate support for Nifty is at 10,855. Breaking below this, the next support zone is at 10,640-10,550, says Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management
The initial public offering (IPO) of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers has received a tepid response. As of 11:45 am on Day 2 of the issue, it has been subscribed 0.02 times.
From a total issue size of 2.92 crore shares, it received bids for 5.5 lakh shares.
Buzzing: Adlabs Entertainment share price rallied 14.5 percent after company signed agreement for new entertainment park in Andhra Pradesh.
Adlabs has signed an MOU with Riverbay group, to develop and operate a new entertainment park in Amaravathi, the strategically located in Andhra Pradesh government's new planned capital.
Kajaria Ceramics approves acquisition: The board approved acquisition of 30,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Kajaria Floera Ceramics, a subsidiary company, at a consideration aggregating to Rs 3 crore, subject to applicable laws.
The board has also approved incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary company in USA by making investment/loan not exceeding USD 1 Million, subject to compliance of applicable laws.
At 11:42 hrs Kajaria Ceramics was quoting at Rs 388.55, down Rs 10.75, or 2.69 percent.
Weakness in NBFCs continue, stocks down 3-22% on liquidity fears
The weakness continues in the NBFC (non-banking financial companies) stocks as they were trading lower by 3-22 percent on Tuesday as liquidity fears dragged the share prices.
The rupee has recovered from the day's low point and is hovering around 72.74 per US dollar level. Image: Bloomberg.com
INDIGO, JET AIRWAYS AND SPICEJET FACE CRUDE, PASSENGER TRAFFIC HEADWINDS
Aviation companies such as InterGlobe Aviation, Jet Airways and SpiceJet are all down up to 3.5 percent on the BSE. These companies are facing a double whammy in terms of higher crude oil prices as well as a dip in passenger data too.
JUST IN | SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES SECURES PRODUCT PATENTS IN CANADA AND SRI LANKA
Suven Life Sciences told exchanges in a filing that it has been granted product patents from Canada and Sri Lanka corresponding to the New Chemical Entity for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases.
The granted claims of the patents include the class of selective H3 and 5-HT6 compounds respectively and are being developed as therapeutic agents for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia and sleep disorders like Narcolepsy, among others.
The stock is currently trading higher by 7 percent.
ORDER WIN FOR CAPACITE INFRAPOJECTS
Capacite Infraprojects has won contracts worth Rs 674.75 crore. This includes receipt of an order from Piramal Realty Group worth Rs 560.90 crore and a repeat order of Rs 113.85 crore from Radius Group. The company has informed regarding the order win in a filing to the exchanges.
JUST IN | US FDA closes inspection at Glenmark’s Baddi unit and has issued no observations, CNBC-TV18 has reported. The inspection had begun on September 17, 2018.
Market Update There’s a sharp recovery seen on D-Street. The Sensex is trading higher by over 100 points, while the Nifty is looking to clinch 11,000-mark.
The Sensex is up 103.67 points or 0.29% at 36408.69, while the Nifty is higher by 26.60 points or 0.24% at 10994.00. The market breadth is negative as 873 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,196 shares, while 118 shares were unchanged.
Buying counters are now buzzing in the financials space, with the Bank Nifty trading over one-third of a percent higher. Automobiles, pharmaceuticals and IT sectors are trading higher as well. In the broader markets, midcaps are trading higher by one-fifth of a percent. Here is a look at the heatmap chart on Sensex.
Yes Bank’s shares are up more than 3 percent ahead of its Board Meet to choose a successor to MD & CEO Rana Kapoor.
A day before its board meeting, Yes Bank reassured investors of the bank’s commitment to its stakeholders along with its strong financial position.
“At the outset, the Bank would like to inform its stakeholders that the Bank and its MD & CEO (managing director and chief executive officer) will be fully guided by its Board of Directors (meeting scheduled on September 25, 2018), the Reserve Bank of India and other relevant stakeholders. The Bank's management remains committed to protecting the interests of all of its stakeholders,” Yes Bank said in a statement to the stock exchanges.
DHFL falls 22% Dewan Housing Finance’s (DHFL) shares are down over 22 percent amid weakness in the non-banking financial companies (NBFC) space. Investors could also be reacting to developments that SEBI could be examining the sharp movement in DHFL as well as Yes Bank and other lenders for trading irregularities.
Buzzing: Shares of Mangalam Drugs & Organics locked at 5 percent upper circuit on Tuesday after company received WHO approval.
There were pending buy orders of 14,766 shares, with no sellers available.
The company received the final approval from (WHO) World Health Organization for the drug Efavirenz.
Infosys wins CAD 80.3 million contract: Share price of Infosys rose 1 percent after Infosys Public Services Inc (IPS) has been awarded a CAD USD 80.3 million contract by Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) to modernize and automate their procurement processes.
IPS is working with Ernst & Young LLP (EY) and SAP Canada Inc. (SAP) to digitize PSPC procurement system through the implementation and management of a cloud-based electronic procurement solution.
BUZZING STOCK: Shares of Dena Bank rose over 3 percent in the morning trade after its Board approved the merger proposal with Bank of Baroda. Here is a look at its intraday chart so far.
Market Update Selling pressure has hit the market within the first fifteen minutes of trade. The Sensex has now extended losses to over 100 points, while the Nifty is hovering below 10,950-mark.
A weaker rupee and high crude prices are weighing on financials space, while non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have also continued with their bear streak. Banks, automobiles, FMCG and metal names are the top losers among all sectoral indices, while pharmaceuticals are the big gainers. The Nifty IT index is trading marginally higher.
The Sensex is down 106.99 points or 0.29% at 36198.03, while the Nifty is down 36.70 points or 0.33% at 10930.70. The market breadth is negative as 486 shares advanced, against a decline of 964 shares, while 65 shares were unchanged.
Yes Bank and ONGC are the top gainers, while Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Indiabulls Housing and Bharti Airtel have lost the most.
JUST IN | SYNGENE SEES TOP LEVEL CHANGE
Syngene International on Tuesday announced that Manoj Nerurkar, Chief Operating Officer, will step down from his role with effect from October 1, 2018. The company informed about this in a filing with the exchanges. Here is a look at how the stock is reacting in trade so far.
Market opens It is a negative start to the market on Tuesday, with the Nifty beginning 14 points lower around 10,950-mark. The Sensex is trading flat.
The Sensex is down 6.16 points or 0.02% at 36298.86, and the Nifty down 14.00 points or 0.13% at 10953.40. The market breadth is narrow as 300 shares advanced, against a decline of 227 shares, while 49 shares are unchanged.
Among sectors, banking names have taken a hit, along with automobiles and metal names. Pharmaceuticals are trading in the green, while IT names are trading flat, amid a weak rupee.
HDFC and Yes Bank are the top gainers, while Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Indiabulls Housing and Bajaj Finance have lost the most.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Tuesday. It opened lower by 26 paise at 72.89 per dollar versus previous close 72.63.
Yesterday, the rupee rose marginally against the US dollar but gains for the currency was short lived after global crude oil prices rallied to fresh highs. Brent crude oil rose to the highest level in four years after Saudi Arabia and Russia ruled out any immediate increase in production despite calls by US President Donald Trump for action to raise global supply, said Motilal Oswal.
Concerns about production shortfalls are encouraging traders to remain long on the commodity. On the other hand, strength in the dollar against its major crosses also weighed on the rupee.
Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 72.50 and 73.20, it added.
'Nifty to trade in 10,500-11,600 range in FY19. Avoid HFCs, L&T among top 5 buys'
In the current market scenario one should avoid leveraged positions and investors should diversify their portfolios, said Ajay Jaiswal of Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management
Market pre-open Benchmark indices opened mixed on Tuesday with Sensex gained 100 points, while Nifty is down 30 points in the pre-opening trade.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 103.54 points at 36408.56, while Nifty was down 29.60 points at 10937.80.
IOC, BPCL Maruti Suzuki and M&M are among the major lowers in pre-opening trade.
