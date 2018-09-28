Market Live: Volatile trade continue on D-Street; Nifty below 11,000; auto stocks under pressure

Live now
Sep 28, 2018 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update
SEBI CLARIFIES
Market Update
STOCK CRASH ALERT
Market opens
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the afternoon session on Friday amid pressure from auto, pharma, metal and IT stocks.
The Sensex is down 57.37 points at 36,266.8, while Nifty is down 43.80 points at 10,933.7. About 506 shares have advanced, 1918 shares declined, and 141 shares are unchanged.
Except bank, energy all other sectoral indices are trading 1-4 percent lower.
Midcap, smallcap are under performing the main indices.
OMCs stare at a crude problem, but ONGC, GAIL & Vedanta can cash in
CLSA sees Vedanta, GAIL and ONGC being good buy options based on factors such as favourable risk reward and lack of subsidy burden, among others.
Buzzing: Shares of Time Technoplast slipped 1.5 percent after promoters sold 1.1 percent stake of the company.
Promoter companies including Vishwalaxmi Trading & Finance, Time Exports and Time Securities Services together have sold 25,03,230 shares (1.1% of the total capital of the company out of total promoters equity of 52.3 percent).
Motilal Oswal on Titan Company: The brokerage house maintained buy on the stocks with a target at Rs 820 per share.
This is a good entry opportunity post recent correction. Titan has multiple levers to scale up revenues, it added.
Fed's Powell says short-term US recession risks are not high
Asked whether the narrowing gap between short-term and long-term interest rates points to an impending economic downturn, Powell said the US central bank's analytical models suggest the economy will keep growing.
Macqaurie on Maruti Suzuki: This is our top pick in India autos. Stock price correction is a buying opportunity. It maintained outperform call with target at Rs 11,500 per share.
JUST IN | Max Life CEO and MD, Rajesh Sud, will be demitting office on December 31, 2018 to pursue other opportunities.
Board of Directors of Max Life approved elevation of Prashant Tripathy, currently Chief Financial Officer of Max Life, to the position of Managing Director and CEO and V. Viswanand, currently Chief Operations Officer of Max Life, to the position of Deputy Managing Director, both effective January 1, 2019.
Sud will continue to be Chairman of Max Bupa Health Insurance and Max Skill First Limited (subsidiaries of Max India Limited) till March 31, 2019.
YES BANK'S FALL CONTINUES
Yes Bank stock has crashed more than 50 percent in last one month wiping out more than Rs 4,600 crore in market capitalisation. It fell as much as 9 percent on Friday to hit fresh 52-week low of Rs 184.45.
It was quoting at Rs 189.30, down Rs 13.90, or 6.84 percent, on the BSE at 10:50 hours IST. It has been the biggest loser among Nifty50 stocks in last one month.
In the dock for under-reporting bad loans, Yes Bank has denied any “window dressing” of corporate loans to conceal its non-performing asset (NPA) status.
Yes Bank further said its gross NPA ratios are among the finest in the banking industry and the internal control over financial planning is audited with BSR and Co (KPMG), that has given an “un-qualified opinion” on it.
Gold holds near six-week lows after upbeat US data
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,184.91 as of 0405 GMT. On Thursday, the metal fell about 1 percent and touched its lowest since August 17 at $1,181.61 an ounce.
Take Solutions sells business unit: Take Solutions' wholly owned subsidiary, Navitas, Inc (USA) has sold off its supply chain unit namely TAKE Supply Chain in Austin, USA to ESW Capital, LLC, USA.
At 11:43 hrs Take Solutions was quoting at Rs 154.40, down Rs 5.65, or 3.53 percent.
JUST IN | DSP Trustees raises stake to 7.47 percent from 6.85 percent in Ipca Laboratories, reports CNBC-TV18.
Buzzing: Shares of Assam Company (India) locked at 5 percent lower circuit after company fixed record date for the purpose of delisting of equity shares.
As per the directions of the Monitoring Committee (MC) acting through its authorized representatives, the MC has fixed October 4, 2018, as the record date, i.e., the date for determining the public shareholders to whom the exit price is to be paid, company said in release.
The public shareholders will be paid the said amount on or before October 19, 2018
There were pending sell orders of 1,963,967 shares, with no buyers available.
Yes Bank tanks 9% despite company's denial of concealing corporate NPAs
Yes Bank stock has crashed more than 50 percent in last one month wiping out more than Rs 4,600 crore in market capitalisation.
Rupee trades higher: Indian rupee is trading marginally higher at 72.54 per dollar. It opened at 72.49 per dollar versus previous close 72.59. Image source: Bloomberg.com
Market Update Equities have staged some recovery and are trading in the green. The Nifty is trading flat, while the Sensex is up around 50 points.
The Sensex is up 46.46 points or 0.13% at 36370.63, while the Nifty up 2.60 points or 0.02% at 10980.10. The market breadth is negative as 637 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,508 shares, while 116 shares are unchanged.
HDFC, SBI, and GAIL are the top gainers, while Yes Bank, Tata Steel, and Indiabulls Housing have lost the most.
Glenmark Pharma’s stock is up over 1 percent after it proposed part buyback of FCC bonds and forex bonds.
INFIBEAM CLARIFICATION ON BSE
All the material information, that have a bearing on the operation/performance of the Company which include all price sensitive information have always been disclosed by the Company within the stipulated time. Further, the company has always provided timely clarification / information sought by the stock exchanges. There is no pending information or announcement from the company which may have a bearing on the price behaviour in the scrip
BASE RATE RAISED | Bank of Baroda has raised base rate by 5 basis points to 9.3% and benchmark prime lending rate to 13.6%
NEW LISTING | Shares of IRCON International have listed at Rs 422 against an issue price of Rs 470. This implies a downside of 10 percent.
GAIL rallies: Shares of stocks such as Gas Authority of India and Gujarat State Petronet are trading higher as PNGRB has revised pipeline tariffs.
Listing Update | IRCON has settled at Rs 412 per share in pre-opening against the issue price of Rs 475 apiece.
SEBI CLARIFIES The Securities and Exchange Board of India has clarified that it has not issued any advisory to mutual funds to not rollover their exposure to Indiabulls Housing and DHFL. Reports of asking funds to do so is incorrect, it added.
Infibeam Update | Short buildup was seen in Infibeam in the beginning of October series. The stock is currently trading lower by 46 percent.
JUST IN | L&T Construction has won orders worth Rs 1,477 crore.
Market Update A sharp selloff among midcaps as well as marquee sector names is dragging the market to low points. The Nifty has turned negative and is trading around 50 points lower, while the Sensex is trading flat.
The Sensex is down 21.21 points or 0.06% at 36302.96, while the Nifty is down 45.80 points or 0.42% at 10931.70. The market breadth is negative as 392 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,097 shares, while 69 shares were unchanged.
ITC, Asian Paints, and GAIL are the top gainers, while Yes Bank, Vedanta, and Indiabulls Housing have lost the most.
STOCK CRASH ALERT Shares of Infibeam are down over 47 percent on Friday morning. Here is a look at the intraday chart of the stock.
Market opens It’s a good start to the market on Friday morning as the Nifty surpassed 11,000 in the opening trade. The Sensex is higher by over 150 points.
Sectors such as banks, FMCG, and auto are gaining big, while the Nifty IT index is down over a percent. The midcap index is also moving in tandem with the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap gaining almost half a percent.
The Sensex is up 163 points or 0.4% at 36487.1, while the Nifty is higher by 49.5 points or 0.4% at 11027. The market breadth is narrow as 506 shares advanced, against a decline of 309 shares, while 46 shares were unchanged.
HDFC, Tata Motors, and GAIL are the big gainers, while Infosys, TCS, and Tech Mahindra have lost the most.