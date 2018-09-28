Market Live: Volatile trade continue on D-Street; Nifty below 11,000; auto stocks under pressure

Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the afternoon session on Friday amid pressure from auto, pharma, metal and IT stocks.

The Sensex is down 57.37 points at 36,266.8, while Nifty is down 43.80 points at 10,933.7. About 506 shares have advanced, 1918 shares declined, and 141 shares are unchanged.

Except bank, energy all other sectoral indices are trading 1-4 percent lower.

Midcap, smallcap are under performing the main indices.