Market Live: Sharp recovery in financials boosts D-Street, Sensex up over 100 points; Nifty near 11,000

Live now
Sep 25, 2018 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update
YES BANK RISES AHEAD OF BOARD MEETING
DHFL falls 22%
Market Update
Market opens
Rupee Opens:
Market pre-open
Market Update There’s a sharp recovery seen on D-Street. The Sensex is trading higher by over 100 points, while the Nifty is looking to clinch 11,000-mark.
The Sensex is up 103.67 points or 0.29% at 36408.69, while the Nifty is higher by 26.60 points or 0.24% at 10994.00. The market breadth is negative as 873 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,196 shares, while 118 shares were unchanged.
Buying counters are now buzzing in the financials space, with the Bank Nifty trading over one-third of a percent higher. Automobiles, pharmaceuticals and IT sectors are trading higher as well. In the broader markets, midcaps are trading higher by one-fifth of a percent. Here is a look at the heatmap chart on Sensex.
YES BANK RISES AHEAD OF BOARD MEETING
Yes Bank’s shares are up more than 3 percent ahead of its Board Meet to choose a successor to MD & CEO Rana Kapoor.
A day before its board meeting, Yes Bank reassured investors of the bank’s commitment to its stakeholders along with its strong financial position.
“At the outset, the Bank would like to inform its stakeholders that the Bank and its MD & CEO (managing director and chief executive officer) will be fully guided by its Board of Directors (meeting scheduled on September 25, 2018), the Reserve Bank of India and other relevant stakeholders. The Bank's management remains committed to protecting the interests of all of its stakeholders,” Yes Bank said in a statement to the stock exchanges.
DHFL falls 22% Dewan Housing Finance’s (DHFL) shares are down over 22 percent amid weakness in the non-banking financial companies (NBFC) space. Investors could also be reacting to developments that SEBI could be examining the sharp movement in DHFL as well as Yes Bank and other lenders for trading irregularities.
Buzzing: Shares of Mangalam Drugs & Organics locked at 5 percent upper circuit on Tuesday after company received WHO approval.
There were pending buy orders of 14,766 shares, with no sellers available.
The company received the final approval from (WHO) World Health Organization for the drug Efavirenz.
Infosys wins CAD 80.3 million contract: Share price of Infosys rose 1 percent after Infosys Public Services Inc (IPS) has been awarded a CAD USD 80.3 million contract by Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) to modernize and automate their procurement processes.
IPS is working with Ernst & Young LLP (EY) and SAP Canada Inc. (SAP) to digitize PSPC procurement system through the implementation and management of a cloud-based electronic procurement solution.
BUZZING STOCK: Shares of Dena Bank rose over 3 percent in the morning trade after its Board approved the merger proposal with Bank of Baroda. Here is a look at its intraday chart so far.
Market Update Selling pressure has hit the market within the first fifteen minutes of trade. The Sensex has now extended losses to over 100 points, while the Nifty is hovering below 10,950-mark.
A weaker rupee and high crude prices are weighing on financials space, while non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have also continued with their bear streak. Banks, automobiles, FMCG and metal names are the top losers among all sectoral indices, while pharmaceuticals are the big gainers. The Nifty IT index is trading marginally higher.
The Sensex is down 106.99 points or 0.29% at 36198.03, while the Nifty is down 36.70 points or 0.33% at 10930.70. The market breadth is negative as 486 shares advanced, against a decline of 964 shares, while 65 shares were unchanged.
Yes Bank and ONGC are the top gainers, while Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Indiabulls Housing and Bharti Airtel have lost the most.
JUST IN | SYNGENE SEES TOP LEVEL CHANGE
Syngene International on Tuesday announced that Manoj Nerurkar, Chief Operating Officer, will step down from his role with effect from October 1, 2018. The company informed about this in a filing with the exchanges. Here is a look at how the stock is reacting in trade so far.
Market opens It is a negative start to the market on Tuesday, with the Nifty beginning 14 points lower around 10,950-mark. The Sensex is trading flat.
The Sensex is down 6.16 points or 0.02% at 36298.86, and the Nifty down 14.00 points or 0.13% at 10953.40. The market breadth is narrow as 300 shares advanced, against a decline of 227 shares, while 49 shares are unchanged.
Among sectors, banking names have taken a hit, along with automobiles and metal names. Pharmaceuticals are trading in the green, while IT names are trading flat, amid a weak rupee.
HDFC and Yes Bank are the top gainers, while Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Indiabulls Housing and Bajaj Finance have lost the most.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Tuesday. It opened lower by 26 paise at 72.89 per dollar versus previous close 72.63.
Yesterday, the rupee rose marginally against the US dollar but gains for the currency was short lived after global crude oil prices rallied to fresh highs. Brent crude oil rose to the highest level in four years after Saudi Arabia and Russia ruled out any immediate increase in production despite calls by US President Donald Trump for action to raise global supply, said Motilal Oswal.
Concerns about production shortfalls are encouraging traders to remain long on the commodity. On the other hand, strength in the dollar against its major crosses also weighed on the rupee.
Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 72.50 and 73.20, it added.
'Nifty to trade in 10,500-11,600 range in FY19. Avoid HFCs, L&T among top 5 buys'
In the current market scenario one should avoid leveraged positions and investors should diversify their portfolios, said Ajay Jaiswal of Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management
Market pre-open Benchmark indices opened mixed on Tuesday with Sensex gained 100 points, while Nifty is down 30 points in the pre-opening trade.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 103.54 points at 36408.56, while Nifty was down 29.60 points at 10937.80.
IOC, BPCL Maruti Suzuki and M&M are among the major lowers in pre-opening trade.
Stocks in the news: ICICI Bank, Infosys, Dena Bank, Moser Baer, HFCL, Dilip Buildcon, DHFL
ICICI Bank | Infosys | Dena Bank | Moser Baer | HFCL | Dilip Buildcon and DHFL are stocks, which are in news today.
Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 8-10%
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 10 points or 0.1 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,002-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.