Market Live: Sharp recovery in financials boosts D-Street, Sensex up over 100 points; Nifty near 11,000

Market Update There’s a sharp recovery seen on D-Street. The Sensex is trading higher by over 100 points, while the Nifty is looking to clinch 11,000-mark.

The Sensex is up 103.67 points or 0.29% at 36408.69, while the Nifty is higher by 26.60 points or 0.24% at 10994.00. The market breadth is negative as 873 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,196 shares, while 118 shares were unchanged.

Buying counters are now buzzing in the financials space, with the Bank Nifty trading over one-third of a percent higher. Automobiles, pharmaceuticals and IT sectors are trading higher as well. In the broader markets, midcaps are trading higher by one-fifth of a percent. Here is a look at the heatmap chart on Sensex.