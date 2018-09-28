Market Live: Sensex turns negative, Nifty below 11,000; midcaps crack

Market Update A sharp selloff among midcaps as well as marquee sector names is dragging the market to low points. The Nifty has turned negative and is trading around 50 points lower, while the Sensex is trading flat.

The Sensex is down 21.21 points or 0.06% at 36302.96, while the Nifty is down 45.80 points or 0.42% at 10931.70. The market breadth is negative as 392 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,097 shares, while 69 shares were unchanged.

ITC, Asian Paints, and GAIL are the top gainers, while Yes Bank, Vedanta, and Indiabulls Housing have lost the most.