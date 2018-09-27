Market Live: Sensex, Nifty rise after a choppy start; airline stocks tank on jet fuel duty hike

Market Opens Equity benchmarks gave up gains within the first minute of trade and were flat. The Nifty hovered around 11,050-mark, while the Sensex was trading around 36,500-mark.

Investors are reacting to developments around customs duty hike that the government announced late on Wednesday.

Among sectors, banks are trading in the red, while IT and pharmaceuticals are trading higher. The Nifty Midcap index is down quarter of a percent.

At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 15.4 points or 0.04% at 36526.8, while the Nifty is down 10.3 points or 0.09% at 11043.5. The market breadth is negative as 377 shares advanced, against a decline of 416 shares, while 40 shares were unchanged.

Asian Paints, Tata Motors, GAIL and Titan are the top gainers, while HDFC, Bharti Airtel, and M&M have lost the most.