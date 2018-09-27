Market Live: Sensex, Nifty rise after a choppy start; airline stocks tank on jet fuel duty hike

Live now
Sep 27, 2018 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Opens
Market Opens Equity benchmarks gave up gains within the first minute of trade and were flat. The Nifty hovered around 11,050-mark, while the Sensex was trading around 36,500-mark.
Investors are reacting to developments around customs duty hike that the government announced late on Wednesday.
Among sectors, banks are trading in the red, while IT and pharmaceuticals are trading higher. The Nifty Midcap index is down quarter of a percent.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 15.4 points or 0.04% at 36526.8, while the Nifty is down 10.3 points or 0.09% at 11043.5. The market breadth is negative as 377 shares advanced, against a decline of 416 shares, while 40 shares were unchanged.
Asian Paints, Tata Motors, GAIL and Titan are the top gainers, while HDFC, Bharti Airtel, and M&M have lost the most.
Market at pre-open: The benchmark indices are trading positive in the pre-opening trade with Nifty hovering around 11,150 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 156.1 points at 36,698.4, and the Nifty up 92.9 points at 11,146.7.
Jet Airways fell 10 percent, while UltraTech Cement, Titan are the major gainers in the pre-opening trade.
Just In: RBI notifies norms for 2% more carve-out of SLR to meet LCR norms, reports CNBC-TV18.
Stocks in the news: SBI, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech, Vijaya Bank, TD Power, Ganesh Films
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Basic customs duty has been increased on 19 items to curb import of certain items and total value of imports of
Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 5-12%
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 24.5 points or 0.22 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,076-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
US Fed raises interest rates: The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday and left its monetary policy outlook for the coming years largely unchanged amid steady economic growth and a strong job market.
In a policy statement that marked the end of the era of "accommodative" monetary policy, Fed policymakers lifted the benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 2.0-2.25 percent.
It still foresees another rate hike in December, three more next year, and one increase in 2020.
Asia trade mixed: Global equities ran out of steam and US bond yields fell after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected, sticking to its script of gradual policy tightening with forecasts of five more rate hikes by 2020.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.05 percent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.45 percent.
US markets end lower: A rally in US equities fizzled out late on Wednesday, while the US dollar rose, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, as expected, and flagged the end of its "accommodative" monetary policy.
With steady economic growth and a strong job market, the Fed indicated that it still foresees another rate rise in December, three more next year, and one in 2020.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.93 points, or 0.4 percent, to 26,385.28, the S&P 500 lost 9.59 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,905.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.11 points, or 0.21 percent, to 7,990.37.
