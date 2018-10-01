Market Live: Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty trades below 10,900; midcaps decline

Lupin in partnership with Lilly: Lupin and Eli Lilly and Company (India) have announced the expansion of their business partnership aimed at widening access to innovative diabetes medicines in India.

Under the new partnership, Lupin will distribute and market Lilly's Aplevant (dulaglutide), a once-weekly injection for type 2 diabetes treatment.

Aplevant (dulaglutide) is a once-weekly injectable solution for adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. Lupin expects to make Aplevant available in India in October 2018.