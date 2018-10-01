Market Live: Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty trades below 10,900; midcaps decline

Live now
Oct 01, 2018 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vakrangee down 5%
Rupee Update
Bandhan Bank plunges 20%
Market Opens
Market at pre-open
Lupin in partnership with Lilly: Lupin and Eli Lilly and Company (India) have announced the expansion of their business partnership aimed at widening access to innovative diabetes medicines in India.
Under the new partnership, Lupin will distribute and market Lilly's Aplevant (dulaglutide), a once-weekly injection for type 2 diabetes treatment.
Aplevant (dulaglutide) is a once-weekly injectable solution for adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. Lupin expects to make Aplevant available in India in October 2018.
JUST IN | Steel Strips September rim sales: Company's total rim sales was up 13 percent at 14.59 lakh units against 12.92 lakh units, YoY
Buzzing: Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers added 3.4 percent as company achieved financial closure of a project within the timeline.
IRB PS Highway - wholly owned subsidiary of the company has achieved financial closure for the project within the timeline as specified in the concession agreement executed for the project.
Project included four laning of Poondiyankuppam to Sattanathapuram section ofNH-45A.
Vakrangee down 5% Shares of Vakrangee are lower by 5 percent as investors turned wary of government intervention into its books. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has ordered inspection of its book of accounts in a press release issued on September 29. The company has been under the scanner of investigative agencies after allegations of share price manipulation surfaced early this year. Moneycontrol had first reported on the development on September 21.
JUST IN | India’s Nikkei September Manufacturing PMI has come in at 52.2 against 51.7 in the last month.
Rupee Update The Indian currency is trading around the low points.
MARUTI REPORTS 0.5 PERCENT FALL IN SEPTEMBER SALES
Automobile major reported a fall of half percent to 1.62 lakh units against 1.63 units that it reported during the previous year. Its total export sales fell 25 percent to 8,740 units from 11.671 units during the last year. Meanwhile, its domestic sales grew to 1.53 lakh units, a rise of over a percent as compared to September 2017.
ORDER WIN | L&T construction's heavy civil infra business bags orders worth Rs 7,489 crore.
KOTKA MAHINDRA BANK'S SHARES FALL 6%
Shares of private sector lender, Kotak Mahindra Bank, are down 6 percent as investors are wary of shareholding issues in the bank after the RBI acted on Bandhan Bank last week.
JUST IN | Bajaj Auto has reported highest ever monthly sales for September, the company has claimed. Its sales have risen 17 percent for the month at 5.02 lakh units. Its domestic sales grew 11 percent at 3.11 lakh units. The exports have surged 30 percent to 1.9 lakh units against the previous year.
AVIATION STOCKS FALL AFTER HIKE IN JET FUEL PRICES
Share prices of airline companies fell between 3 percent and 5 percent to hit fresh 52-week lows in morning trade Monday after hike in jet fuel prices by the oil companies.
Jet Airways declined as much as 5 percent to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 171, SpiceJet fell 3 percent to 52-week low of Rs 66 and InterGlobe Aviation corrected 3 percent to 52-week low of Rs 800.25 on the BSE.
Jet fuel price has been increased by Rs 5,106 to Rs 74,567/kL in Delhi today morning.
Any hike in fuel prices is always have a major impact on aviation companies as it constituted major portion of operational expenses.
Bandhan Bank plunges 20% Shares of Bandhan Bank fell 20 percent in the morning trade as investors reacted to regulatory developments that were announced last week.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) froze the remuneration of Bandhan Bank chief executive officer and managing director Chandrashekhar Ghosh for not complying with the promoter shareholding norms. Bandhan Bank also cannot open new branches without the regulator's permission.
Market Opens It’s a weak start to the month on the market on Monday morning, with the Nifty below 11,000, while the Sensex is down almost 100 points.
Among sectors, banks are in the red, along with automobiles and metals. The Nifty Midcap is down over a percent.
The Sensex is down 88.38 points or 0.24% at 36138.76, while the Nifty is lower by 51.80 points or 0.47% at 10878.70.
Infosys, ITC, and GAIL are the top gainers, while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank and J Kumar Infra have lost the most.
Shares of Bandhan Bank have plunged 20 percent after RBI froze remuneration to its MD & CEO last week.
Market at pre-open Pre-opening trades indicate a mixed start to the market on Monday morning.
The Sensex is up 91.70 points or 0.25% at 36318.84, while the Nifty is lower 45.80 points or 0.42% at 10884.70.
RBI will infuse liquidity via OMOs: Based on an assessment of the durable liquidity needs going forward and the seasonal growth in currency in circulation observed in build-up to the festive season, RBI has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under Open Market Operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of Rs 360 billion in the month of October 2018.
The auctions would be conducted during the 2nd, 3rd and 4th week of October, RBI further added.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 12 points or 0.11 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,971-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
SGX Nifty trades flat: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 11.50 points or 0.10 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,970.5-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Asian markets trade mixed: Asia markets are trading mixed this Monday morning led by data released on Sunday showing a slowdown in China's manufacturing sector. The Nikkei 225 was 0.39 percent higher while the Topix declined by 0.13 percent in the early hours. In South Korea, the Kospi was higher by around 0.1 percent in the morning.
Stocks in the news: Engineers India, Vijaya Bank, Bandhan Bank, Future Consumer, BPCL, TCS
Here are the stocks that are in news today: IL&FS Transportation Networks : India Ratings withdrawn its rating on company's commercial papers of Rs 310 crore while CARE downgraded rating on long term bank facilities of Rs 2,241.5 crore, short term bank facilities of Rs 230 crore, non-convertible debentures to D.
Wall Street ends flat on Friday: The US dollar rose on Friday as the euro fell on deepening worries about an Italian budget with a higher-than-expected deficit target, which also slammed European stocks.
Wall Street ended flat, pulling back from early gains after Facebook disclosed a security breach. Tesla shares lost 13.9 percent after US regulators sued Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk in a fraud complaint that seeks to remove him as CEO.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.38 points, or 0.07 percent, to 26,458.31, the S&P 500 lost 0.02 point to 2,913.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.39 points, or 0.05 percent, to 8,046.35.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.